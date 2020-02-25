Log in
MASTERCARD (MA)

Mastercard : Names Miebach to Succeed Banga as CEO on Jan. 1

02/25/2020 | 07:31am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Mastercard Inc. Tuesday said President and Chief Executive Ajay Banga will transition to the role of executive chairman on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Purchase, N.Y., payments-technology company said Michael Miebach, currently chief product officer, will succeed Mr. Banga as CEO on that date.

As part of the transition, Mastercard said Mr. Miebach will become president on March 1, overseeing the company's sales, marketing, products, services and technology organizations.

Mastercard said its current chairman, Richard Haythornthwaite, will retire from the board Jan. 1. Current board member Merit Janow will serve as lead independent director when Mr. Banga becomes chairman.

Mr. Banga joined Mastercard as president and chief operating officer in August 2009 and became president and CEO in July 2010.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

