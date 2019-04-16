Mastercard : Redefines Choice at Checkout with Acquisition of Vyze

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has acquired Vyze, a technology
platform that delivers more choice – and purchasing power – to people
who want their point-of-sale payment options to match the flexibility
and convenience of today’s shopping experiences.
Increasingly, consumers are seeking alternative financing options,1
leaving merchants and financial institutions with a need to deliver
these services at the point of sale. In the U.S. alone, these solutions
represent a more than $1.8 trillion opportunity, according to Accenture.
Vyze shakes up traditional models by connecting merchants with multiple
lenders, allowing them to offer their customers a wide range of credit
options online and in-store. These financing options provide shoppers
with additional payment flexibility at the exact moment of purchase,
complementing Mastercard’s existing card and ACH-based solutions.
“Both consumers and businesses want the best choice and service, exactly
when they need it,” said Blake Rosenthal, executive vice president of
global acceptance at Mastercard. “Vyze adds to our ability to empower
banks and other lending partners to participate in the growing trend of
retail financing. The combination of their platform with our technology
and network complements our existing payments programs.”
Through this acquisition, Mastercard becomes a more strategic partner to
both lenders and merchants, delivering a checkout experience that adds
to Mastercard’s best-in-class security and convenience. Vyze’s proven
technology better facilitates lending options to merchants’ customers,
delivering a better shopping experience through financing approval rates
up to 90 percent that are well above the industry average.
The end-to-end Vyze platform allows lenders and merchants to “integrate
once and innovate forever” through the simple use of APIs. Previously,
managing and maintaining a range of consumer payment and financing
options would require significant time and investment.
“Shoppers looking for new ways to pay and merchants looking to sell
higher ticket items and deter abandonments has driven a flurry of
activity in the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ market,” said Raymond Pucci,
director of merchant services practice at Mercator Advisory Group. “This
acquisition creates a new market making approach that supports operation
at scale, helping banks offer and merchants shop for the terms that best
fit their needs. Mastercard’s existing relationships will assure both
take a serious look at this new solution.”
Several top U.S. retailers work with Vyze for special financing options.
This proven track record will be used to bring the same functionality to
customers in additional markets.
“Mastercard has a long history of building an incredibly powerful
network, connecting some of the world’s most influential financial
institutions, merchants and innovators,” said Keith Nealon, CEO of Vyze.
“With their relationships and scale, we see a great opportunity to reach
exponentially more partners and consumers.”
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com,
is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global
payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions,
merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and
territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce
activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and
managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for
everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews,
join the discussion on the Beyond
the Transaction Blog and subscribe for
the latest news on the Engagement
Bureau.
About Vyze
Vyze is a leading cloud-based financing technology company for
retailers. By combining technology, a comprehensive lending supply, and
support under one roof, Vyze delivers businesses more satisfying
financing experiences for their customers, wherever and whenever they
shop.
