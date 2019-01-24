Log in
Mastercard : Reiterates Commitment to China

01/24/2019

Beijing, China - Jan. 25, 2019 - Mastercard today reiterated that its commitment to China remains steadfast. It continues to make every effort to secure the requisite license to be able to access China's domestic market. It confirmed that it is in active discussions to explore different solutions. In this regard, it hopes to be able to present another application for the bankcard clearing license in the very near future.

'Forming trusted partnerships remains a cornerstone of our operating philosophy around the world, and our approach in China is no different,' said Ling Hai, co-president, Asia Pacific at Mastercard. 'China remains a vital market for us and we look forward to working with the Chinese government and local partners in growing and developing the overall payments ecosystem in the long-term. We believe our participation here will be beneficial to the country and its people. We are committed to improving the safety, security and convenience of payments in day-to-day life, which is a key priority for China.'

- Ends -

About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardAP, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Media Contacts:
Seth Eisen
seth.eisen@mastercard.com

Huanyu Wu
huanyu.wu@mastercard.com

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 03:18:03 UTC
