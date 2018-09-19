Mastercard : Signs with League of Legends® as First Global Partner of the World’s Largest Esport

Mastercard today announced a multi-year partnership with Riot Games to
become the first global sponsor for League of Legends esports, the
largest esport in the world. This first-of-its-kind global agreement
signifies Mastercard’s support of the esports community and further
diversifies the technology company’s world-class sports and
entertainment portfolio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006179/en/
Mastercard announces multi-year partnership with Riot Games to become the first global sponsor for League of Legends esports. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Esports is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity, with fans
that can rival those at any major sporting event in their enthusiasm and
energy,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications
officer, Mastercard. “Our Priceless platform is built around
connecting with people through their passions. We are excited about the
experiences and benefits we can bring to the world’s largest esport -
both in-game and to the millions of League of Legends fans that watch
and attend the tournaments each year.”
“We’re thrilled to team up with Mastercard on this groundbreaking
partnership that will provide meaningful and long-term value to our
fans,” said Naz Aletaha, head of esports partnerships at Riot Games.
“Mastercard is among the first of world-class brands to take such a big
step into esports at the global level, and we’re proud to have them
support League of Legends esports events alongside their other premier
sports and entertainment sponsorships.”
As the exclusive global payment services partner for League of Legends
global esports events, Mastercard will focus on three annual global
tournaments - the Mid-Season Invitational, the All-Star Event, and the
pinnacle of all esports events, the World Championship. Mastercard will
curate unforgettable Priceless experiences and offers across
onsite event activations, priceless.com and through other various
promotions to bring fans closer to their passion and everything they
love about League of Legends events.
The first live-event activation will take place at the League of Legends
World Championship this fall in South Korea, and the first experiences
available on Priceless.com
will include:
-
Opening ceremony rehearsal viewing and a behind the scenes tour
-
Opportunity to watch a game with a League of Legends pro player from
VIP seats
-
Test the gaming PCs the pros will compete on during the World
Championship final
“We’ve long been impressed with Mastercard and their fan-focused
approach to partnerships,” said Jarred Kennedy, co-head of esports at
Riot Games. “Our community has made League of Legends the biggest esport
in the world, and we’re excited to work with Mastercard to bring them
new and innovative experiences for years to come.”
Priceless Promotions
Starting today, Mastercard cardholders in the United States and Canada
(excluding Quebec) will have a chance to win the ultimate All-Star Event
experience when they use and save their Mastercard information within
the League of Legends gaming platform.1 Similar promotions
and additional ticketing programs will continue to roll out globally
throughout the partnership.
In addition, Mastercard will work with its banking partners to offer
unique League of Legends co-branded products in select markets, starting
in 2019.
For more than two decades, Mastercard has been a sponsor of sports and
entertainment. League of Legends is the latest sport to join
Mastercard’s impressive roster of premier partners, including Major
League Baseball, the PGA TOUR®, The Open, The Australian Open,
Roland-Garros, Rugby World Cup and UEFA Champions League, among others.
About League of Legends Esports Leagues
League
of Legends is a premiere global sport with 14 professional esports
leagues, 113 professional teams, and over 850 salaried athletes
worldwide, overseen and operated by Riot Games. League of Legends
esports games are broadcast live to millions of fans in 18 different
languages across the globe, with viewership of the regular season
averaging 90 million hours-watched live, week-over-week worldwide.
The League of Legends World Championship tournament consistently reaches
new viewership milestones each year, easily rivaling those of major
traditional sporting event finals; for example, Worlds 2017 reached a
total of 1.2 billion hours watched over the course of the 21-day
competition, with the most-watched match pulling in over 80 million live
unique viewers.
About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com,
is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the
world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers,
financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more
than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions
make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running
a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more
efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews,
join the discussion on the Beyond
the Transaction Blog and subscribe
for the latest news on the Engagement
Bureau.
___________________________
1 No Purchase Necessary.
Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec)
cardholders, 18+. Ends 9/30/18. Restrictions apply. Visit https://web.rgi.gw.pay.riotgames.com/riotpay/psps/payon/assets/static/terms.html
for Official Rules and compete details.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006179/en/