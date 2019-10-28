Mastercard : Small Business Cardholders Gain Access to Business Tools from Microsoft

Mastercard continues to build small business value proposition with the addition of tailored services and solutions from Microsoft

Mastercard is giving small business owners tools and technology to help them take their business to the next level with the addition of Microsoft solutions to its’ ever-growing suite of small business benefits. Now available across Mastercard Business and Mastercard Business World Elite offerings in the U.S., small business owners can fuel their hustle with Microsoft services including Microsoft 365 best-in-class productivity apps, and powerful cloud and marketing services.

“We’re committed to delivering a solid foundation of benefits and offerings for our small business cardholders that help them thrive in their day to day business operations,” said Ginger Siegel, head of North America small business, Mastercard. “As a result, we’re continuing to bring together our smartest solutions with transformational offerings from strategic partners like Microsoft to enable the rapid delivery and design of best-in-class solutions that simplify and enhance small business owners’ lives.”

Mastercard Small Business cardholders can now leverage specific tools and benefits to assist in productivity and business growth with the integration of Microsoft offerings including:

Microsoft 365: More than just Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Microsoft 365 brings together powerful cloud services like professional email, online meetings , chat, file storage and intelligent security. At no additional cost, Mastercard small business cardholders are eligible for a special Microsoft offer: first-time Microsoft 365 Business or Office 365 Business Premium subscribers can get a complimentary first four months with a one-year subscription – up to 5 users. Terms and conditions apply.

Microsoft Advertising: Microsoft Advertising makes it easy for you to reach customers who are interested in your product or service. With the power of Microsoft's audience targeting capabilities, drive more leads, visits or purchases to your small business. Mastercard will also be running campaigns throughout the year that make available to select groups of small businesses an exclusive offering of $125 in advertising credit after spending only $10. Benefits are subject to terms, conditions and limitations.

“We believe in the power of the cloud to help business owners reach their objectives,” said Jared Spataro, CVP, Microsoft 365. “We’re excited to extend the power of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Advertising to make it easier than ever for small business owners to run and grow their businesses.”

Mastercard continues to provide seamless digital resources and partner discounts including: Salesforce’s customer relationship management solution Salesforce Essentials, an all-in-one app that includes sales and customer support tools built specifically for companies of their size, as well as Intuit’s QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, access to 24/7 Business Assistant, Mastercard ID Theft Protection™, Mastercard Easy Savings®, Cell Phone Insurance and Mastercard Receipt Management powered by Itemize, which is officially available to download and activate for free using a valid Mastercard Small Business card in the Apple and Android app stores. Small business needs continue to evolve every day and Mastercard is committed to ensuring that we continue to provide the solutions that help them get ahead of their needs tomorrow.

