Mastercard SpendingPulse: Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season

Consumers are on track to spend more online than ever before this
holiday season, according to Mastercard
SpendingPulse™. U.S. e-commerce sales trotted off to a strong start
just before Thanksgiving, and grew 18.3 percent year-over-year in the
period from November 1 through December 19. Mastercard SpendingPulse
provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment
types, including cash and check.
“Online shopping is experiencing a surge boosted by strong growth in
Apparel, Department Store, and Jewelry e-commerce sales,” said Steve
Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of
Saks Incorporated. “A mix of early deals and cold weather helped drive
shoppers online. In addition, we’re seeing more consumers finding out
about brands and listening to shopping advice from social networks,
communities and friends – making it even easier to buy from any
connected device.”
Here’s a look at the online holiday shopping trends according to
Mastercard SpendingPulse:
An e-commerce wonderland
-
E-commerce’s share of overall retail sales reached 13 percent of
retail so far in the 2018 season, a new record for online penetration.
-
Apparel posted solid results online, with a 16.5 percent growth rate.
Furthermore, Department Stores, Electronics and Jewelry all had growth
rates between 7 and 10 percent.
Black Friday jingled all the way
-
E-commerce has been gaining volume over the last several years as
online spending continued to diversify across Thanksgiving week and
the entire month of November. Online sales on Black Friday grew 28.4
percent year-over-year.
-
Further, wintry weather on the East Coast helped bolster Black Friday
online sales – especially during the traditional morning doorbuster
sales.
-
On Black Friday, Department Stores saw the highest year-over-year
growth of online sales with 28.5 percent, followed by Apparel, which
saw 25.1 percent growth year-over-year.
Rockin' around Cyber Monday
-
The one day of the season focused exclusively on online shopping did
not disappoint. Online sales came in above 29 percent growth
year-over-year.
-
Specialty Apparel continued its hot run of online sales growth with
over 20 percent growth year-over-year.
-
Department Stores performed strongly, too, lifting overall sector
sales year-over-year growth (both in-store and online) to over 4% for
the day.
