Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD (MA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 01:01pm CET

U.S. Holiday E-commerce Sales Grew 18 Percent Compared to 2017

Consumers are on track to spend more online than ever before this holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse™. U.S. e-commerce sales trotted off to a strong start just before Thanksgiving, and grew 18.3 percent year-over-year in the period from November 1 through December 19. Mastercard SpendingPulse provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

“Online shopping is experiencing a surge boosted by strong growth in Apparel, Department Store, and Jewelry e-commerce sales,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “A mix of early deals and cold weather helped drive shoppers online. In addition, we’re seeing more consumers finding out about brands and listening to shopping advice from social networks, communities and friends – making it even easier to buy from any connected device.”

Here’s a look at the online holiday shopping trends according to Mastercard SpendingPulse:

An e-commerce wonderland

  • E-commerce’s share of overall retail sales reached 13 percent of retail so far in the 2018 season, a new record for online penetration.
  • Apparel posted solid results online, with a 16.5 percent growth rate. Furthermore, Department Stores, Electronics and Jewelry all had growth rates between 7 and 10 percent.

Black Friday jingled all the way

  • E-commerce has been gaining volume over the last several years as online spending continued to diversify across Thanksgiving week and the entire month of November. Online sales on Black Friday grew 28.4 percent year-over-year.
  • Further, wintry weather on the East Coast helped bolster Black Friday online sales – especially during the traditional morning doorbuster sales.
  • On Black Friday, Department Stores saw the highest year-over-year growth of online sales with 28.5 percent, followed by Apparel, which saw 25.1 percent growth year-over-year.

Rockin' around Cyber Monday

  • The one day of the season focused exclusively on online shopping did not disappoint. Online sales came in above 29 percent growth year-over-year.
  • Specialty Apparel continued its hot run of online sales growth with over 20 percent growth year-over-year.
  • Department Stores performed strongly, too, lifting overall sector sales year-over-year growth (both in-store and online) to over 4% for the day.

About Mastercard SpendingPulse:

Mastercard SpendingPulse™ reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
01:01pMASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE : Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season
BU
12/20MASTERCARD : How biometrics will shape the future of mobile authentication
AQ
12/20MASTERCARD : Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Full-Yea..
BU
12/20MASTERCARD : Gavi, Mastercard join forces to reach more children with lifesaving..
AQ
12/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : European retail storm casts a shadow over U.S. holi..
RE
12/19Mastercard, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo launch biometric contactless card pilot w..
AQ
12/19Intesa Sanpaolo turns to Gemalto for Italy's first biometric contactless paym..
AQ
12/19MASTERCARD : Gavi and Mastercard Join Forces to Reach More Children with Lifesav..
AQ
12/18MASTERCARD : plans to displace cash
AQ
12/17MASTERCARD : Gavi andMastercard join forces to ensure vaccines for children
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 945 M
EBIT 2018 8 369 M
Net income 2018 6 511 M
Finance 2018 2 417 M
Yield 2018 0,56%
P/E ratio 2018 29,49
P/E ratio 2019 24,38
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 189 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 230 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD20.71%188 702
VISA12.93%283 813
PAYPAL HOLDINGS11.98%97 144
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC23.80%17 025
AVAST0.00%3 218
MIMECAST LTD14.48%1 971
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.