Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/27 02:36:50 pm
293.395 USD   -1.56%
02:18pMastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue (Feb. 24)
RE
02:01pBank Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
01:10pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration

(This February 24 story corrects to say revenue to be hit between "2 and 3 percentage points" not "2% and 3%" in first paragraph)

The company's shares were down nearly 3% in extended trading.

The company now expects revenue growth between 9% and 10% in the current quarter as the virus impacts travel and e-commerce across borders.

The credit card issuer also expects that net revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020 would be at the low end of the low-teens range if the impact of the virus is limited to the first quarter only.

The company had earlier forecast net revenue growth in low teens for 2020 while expecting revenue to grow in low double digits for the first quarter.

The virus has killed 2,442 and infected 76,936 people so far in China, and slammed the brakes on the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASTERCARD
02:18pMastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue (Feb. 24)
RE
02:01pBank Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
01:10pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
01:08pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
02/26MASTERCARD : Dublin to become Mastercard's Technology Hub for Europe with 1500 n..
AQ
02/26MASTERCARD : Leap Year is Giving Us One More Day, and Mastercard Wants to Help Y..
BU
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/26Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
DJ
02/26Asian shares slide on fears virus' spread may be unstoppable
AQ
02/26MASTERCARD : chief Ajay Banga to step down in 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 317 M
EBIT 2020 10 923 M
Net income 2020 8 866 M
Debt 2020 659 M
Yield 2020 0,48%
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2021 13,5x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 355,75  $
Last Close Price 298,04  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
David R. Carlucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD1.44%299 563
VISA-0.37%402 187
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.87%127 981
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-18.02%18 902
AVAST PLC-10.64%5 273
MIMECAST LIMITED-0.83%2 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group