Mastercard : says plans to apply for China licence to clear card payments

01/25/2019 | 09:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. payments card company Mastercard Inc said on Friday it still plans to apply for a bankcard clearing licence in China and was in "active discussions" to explore solutions.

Mastercard "continues to make every effort to secure the requisite license to be able to access China's domestic market," it said in a statement posted on its website.

The company "hopes to be able to present another application for the bankcard clearing license in the very near future."

State newspaper Beijing News reported on Friday that Mastercard had submitted application materials in 2017 but voluntarily withdrew its application in June 2018, citing an unnamed source at China's central bank.

Mastercard did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters on Saturday for further comment.

American Express Co in November won approval to clear card payments in China, becoming the first U.S. card network to gain direct access to what is set to be the biggest bank card market by 2020.

Previously, foreign card companies have had to partner with China's UnionPay, a state-controlled consortium that enjoyed a monopoly on all yuan payment cards issued and used in the country, for access to the country's payments network.

UnionPay counts Mastercard, Visa Inc and Apple Inc among its partners for payment services in China.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 947 M
EBIT 2018 8 387 M
Net income 2018 6 531 M
Finance 2018 1 036 M
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 32,18
P/E ratio 2019 26,64
EV / Sales 2018 13,7x
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD5.91%206 342
VISA4.37%303 519
PAYPAL HOLDINGS9.64%108 645
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC11.74%19 970
AVAST-0.65%3 528
MIMECAST LTD-0.42%2 012
