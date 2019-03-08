Log in
Mastercard : to Buy Transfast

03/08/2019 | 11:23am EST

By Allison Prang

Mastercard Inc. (MA) said it is buying cross-border money transfer network Transfast but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The credit-card company said there's unpredictability over when transfers across borders will be done and it is more expensive for businesses to do those transactions. Mastercard said it will be able to be more transparent in those transactions and fix those problems in buying Transfast.

Transfast is already used for the credit-card company's Mastercard Send service.

Mastercard walked away from plans to buy Earthport PLC, another company focused on cross-border transactions, after it found itself in a bidding war with Visa Inc. Mastercard said it did so in order to focus on the Transfast deal and growing Transfast.

Mastercard expects the Transfast deal to close in the second half of this year.

--Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Twitter: @AllisonPrang

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 770 M
EBIT 2019 9 656 M
Net income 2019 7 721 M
Finance 2019 2 726 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 29,51
P/E ratio 2020 24,87
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD17.90%228 172
VISA11.29%322 595
PAYPAL HOLDINGS14.41%112 874
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC24.51%21 982
AVAST7.85%3 852
MIMECAST LTD37.17%2 787
