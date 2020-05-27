Mastercard : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in the month of June:

On Wednesday, June 3, Craig Vosburg, president, North America, will present at the virtual MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 9, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

