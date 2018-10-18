Signing Off: Mastercard Moves Beyond Signatures Worldwide

As advancements in technology and security change how people pay and
verify their identity, Mastercard today
announced that cardholder signatures will now be optional, both on the
card and on receipts.
For cardholders, not needing to sign creates a faster and more
streamlined point of sale experience. Today, consumers experience this
when they tap to pay—contactless card payments are quick, secure and
don’t often require a signature.
This decision is aligned with evolving consumer preferences. In a survey
conducted in the U.S., only 40 percent said they had signed the back of
their cards, and one-third of those who haven’t signed said they don’t
see the point in doing so. In the same survey, more than half of
respondents believed they were just as secure without signing the back
of their cards, and two-thirds wanted biometrics to replace signatures,
passwords and PIN codes when paying with their card.
“With modern, advanced forms of authentication now available, removing
the requirement for signature capture at the point of sale and now
signature panels on Mastercard cards is an important step in support of
our digital evolution,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice
president, U.S. Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. “Issuers,
merchants and cardholders will benefit from this change as faster, safer
options improve satisfaction and increase sales.”
Starting in April 2019, Mastercard issuers globally will no longer be
required to include a signature panel on the back of Mastercard
products. This change follows the move to allow merchants the option to
collect cardholder signatures for in-store purchases. Mastercard led the
industry with this announcement
in the U.S. and Canada last fall, and now extends this option to
merchants around the globe.
“We see this as a win for all. The investments we’ve made in technology
like artificial intelligence and biometrics are what’s powering this
next step,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence
solutions, Mastercard. “We believe our merchant and issuing partners
everywhere will embrace the ability to deliver a simpler checkout
experience while maintaining the highest levels of security.”
Eliminating the need for signatures is part of an important shift toward
advanced security technologies such as EMV® chip,
contactless payments and advanced
fraud management technologies. These innovations provide both
greater security and a simpler, more convenient payment experience. In
addition, consumers remain protected against fraud by Mastercard Zero
Liability coverage.
“Signature has been an obsolete form of authentication for quite some
time, and removing the signature panel from the cards will reinforce the
need for all stakeholders to leverage truly effective authentication
technologies to address fraud,” said Mike Cook, Walmart senior vice
president and assistant treasurer.
“Convenience and security are essential to the payment experience we
provide our clients. As part of our ongoing relationship with
Mastercard, we are excited to offer our clients credit cards they can
use with ease, and with confidence that their credit card transactions
are secure,” said Jason M. Rudman, KeyBank Head of Digital and Consumer
Payments.
Survey Methodology
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from an independent global
market research firm. Total sample size was 1,211 adults. Fieldwork was
undertaken from September 26-27, 2018. The survey was carried out online
via an omnibus survey. The figures have been weighted and are
representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).
