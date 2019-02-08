Sound On: Mastercard Debuts Sonic Brand

Turn your sound on and tune in for the latest news about Mastercard’s brand transformation – the launch of its sonic brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005957/en/

Mastercard debuts its sonic brand identity, a comprehensive sound architecture that signifies the latest advancement for the brand. Wherever consumers engage with Mastercard across the globe – be it physical, digital or voice environments - the distinct and memorable Mastercard melody will provide simple, seamless familiarity. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent transition to a symbol brand and is part of its continued brand transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)

For more information, visit newsroom.mastercard.com to read our full press release, watch our sonic brand in action through our “Daily Transactions” vignettes, and hear our full suite of sounds.

