News Summary

Sound On: Mastercard Debuts Sonic Brand

02/08/2019 | 12:02am EST

Turn your sound on and tune in for the latest news about Mastercard’s brand transformation – the launch of its sonic brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005957/en/

Mastercard debuts its sonic brand identity, a comprehensive sound architecture that signifies the la ...

Mastercard debuts its sonic brand identity, a comprehensive sound architecture that signifies the latest advancement for the brand. Wherever consumers engage with Mastercard across the globe – be it physical, digital or voice environments - the distinct and memorable Mastercard melody will provide simple, seamless familiarity. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent transition to a symbol brand and is part of its continued brand transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)

For more information, visit newsroom.mastercard.com to read our full press release, watch our sonic brand in action through our “Daily Transactions” vignettes, and hear our full suite of sounds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.


© Business Wire 2019
