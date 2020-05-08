Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.    MCFT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boating Industry Honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 10:01am EDT

VONORE, Tenn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary (NASDAQ: MCFT) again proved its position as the top innovator in the towboat category with its new X26 model. Announced this week online, Boating Industry honored MasterCraft with its Top Product Award for 2020. The award is given to products that stand alone for their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category – or create a new segment entirely.

“MasterCraft has always been dedicated to innovation and delivering the most fun on the water. This achievement is a reflection of that commitment,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “From the game-changing side walk-through layout, to its amazing behind-the-boat performance, we’re proud of the way our team brought creative ideas to life in the redesigned MasterCraft X26.”

The X26’s surf performance was designed to be ultra-customizable, allowing for higher speed surfing (12-14 MPH), more like an ocean wave; or minimal ballast, slower speed surfing for kids or smaller individuals, and everything in between. New pre-set profiles (Kids Wave, Mellow, Steep and Max Push) simplify setting up the boat for riders of all abilities.

Additionally, the X26 carries MasterCraft’s award-winning FastFill Ballast System and Switchback Ballast Tank to make setting up waves and changing the wave faster and more efficient than ever. Up to 4,150 lbs. of ballast can be added to the boat in less than 4 minutes thanks to these FastFill pumps and tank design.

For everyone on board, the new layout of the X26 gets more out of a tow-boat than ever before. With the head moving to the center-line to improve access and increase storage, the bow walk-through naturally moved to the port side. This change had an incredibly positive impact on the overall comfort of the boat. Today, the bow provides a larger space with comfortable seating, while the cockpit is enhanced with two aft-facing seats, all while maintaining the boats deep, open and big-water-ready feel.

The X26 is proudly made in America in MasterCraft’s award-winning, world-class manufacturing facility in Vonore, TN.

About MasterCraft:
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four premium brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:
Natalie Childress
(423) 884-7731
Natalie.Childress@mastercraft.com

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS,
10:01aBoating Industry Honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
GL
05/06MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/06MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
04/23MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings..
GL
04/22MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/25MasterCraft Provides Updates in Response to COVID-19
GL
03/20MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or a..
AQ
03/10MasterCraft Announces Executive Promotions to Newly Created C-Suite Roles
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 354 M
EBIT 2020 -4,63 M
Net income 2020 -26,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,57x
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,60  $
Last Close Price 10,54  $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Tzau-Jin Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.-33.08%199
SHIMANO INC.3.00%14 062
POOL CORPORATION2.98%8 734
YAMAHA CORPORATION2.11%6 796
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
POLARIS INC.-32.90%4 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group