Boating Industry Honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020

VONORE, Tenn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary (NASDAQ: MCFT) again proved its position as the top innovator in the towboat category with its new X26 model. Announced this week online, Boating Industry honored MasterCraft with its Top Product Award for 2020. The award is given to products that stand alone for their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category – or create a new segment entirely.



“MasterCraft has always been dedicated to innovation and delivering the most fun on the water. This achievement is a reflection of that commitment,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “From the game-changing side walk-through layout, to its amazing behind-the-boat performance, we’re proud of the way our team brought creative ideas to life in the redesigned MasterCraft X26.”

The X26’s surf performance was designed to be ultra-customizable, allowing for higher speed surfing (12-14 MPH), more like an ocean wave; or minimal ballast, slower speed surfing for kids or smaller individuals, and everything in between. New pre-set profiles (Kids Wave, Mellow, Steep and Max Push) simplify setting up the boat for riders of all abilities.

Additionally, the X26 carries MasterCraft’s award-winning FastFill Ballast System and Switchback Ballast Tank to make setting up waves and changing the wave faster and more efficient than ever. Up to 4,150 lbs. of ballast can be added to the boat in less than 4 minutes thanks to these FastFill pumps and tank design.

For everyone on board, the new layout of the X26 gets more out of a tow-boat than ever before. With the head moving to the center-line to improve access and increase storage, the bow walk-through naturally moved to the port side. This change had an incredibly positive impact on the overall comfort of the boat. Today, the bow provides a larger space with comfortable seating, while the cockpit is enhanced with two aft-facing seats, all while maintaining the boats deep, open and big-water-ready feel.

The X26 is proudly made in America in MasterCraft’s award-winning, world-class manufacturing facility in Vonore, TN.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four premium brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

