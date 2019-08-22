Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc    MCFT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC

(MCFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, September 12, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”), parent entity of MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest, will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. EDT. Terry McNew, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended June 30, 2019, and its financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on September 12, 2019. 

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT the same day.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 2245679. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 2245679. The audio replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 12, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

IR CONTACTS:
George Steinbarger
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Vice President, Business Development
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

Matt Sullivan
Padilla
(612) 455-1709
Matt.Sullivan@padillaco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS
12:01pMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnin..
GL
07/22MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Chan..
AQ
07/16MASTERCRAFT BOAT : Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats
AQ
07/09MASTERCRAFT BOAT : Boats Announces New 2020 Models and Features
AQ
06/04MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer..
GL
05/20MASTERCRAFT BOAT : to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conferenc..
AQ
05/09MASTERCRAFT BOAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/09MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09MASTERCRAFT BOAT : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
05/09MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 67,4 M
Net income 2019 45,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,19x
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,75  $
Last Close Price 14,99  $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry McNew President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman
Larry Janosek Vice President-Operations
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC-19.84%281
SHIMANO INC.0.20%13 189
YAMAHA CORP4.98%7 948
POOL CORPORATION32.53%7 865
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.30%5 114
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.8.20%5 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group