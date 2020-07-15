MasterCraft Releases Newest and Largest NXT – The NXT24

Log in
07/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

VONORE, Tenn., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holding’s Inc.’ subsidiary (NASDAQ: MCFT), extends its dominance in the 24’ inboard boat market with the latest model, the NXT24. The new model expands MasterCraft’s model line-up to 13 models, and extends the NXT line to three models, ranging from 20 – 24 feet in length. The NXT24 delivers all-day thrills in a big new way with its open layout, abundant storage, and seating for 16. The new model is available with MasterCraft’s award-winning GEN2 Surf System. The industry’s most adjustable surf system creates endlessly custom waves for riders of all ages and skill levels with preset profiles at the push of a button. Coming in significantly under $95,000 well-equipped, the NXT24 delivers a large package on the water at an appealing price.

“Consumers are demanding larger, high performance tow boats at an accessible price point. Since 2015, the NXT has answered that demand, delivering the most fun on the water while welcoming new boaters and their families into the MasterCraft family,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “We’re excited to build off that momentum with the new NXT24, giving customers more surf performance, more room, and the trusted MasterCraft quality in a larger, attractively priced 24-foot boat.”

Onboard, a spacious layout and a massive 158 cubic feet of storage ensure all-day comfort. MasterCraft’s interior, with available CoolFeel technology, elevates the comfort for everyone on board, maximizing the customer experience. From the portside pass-through storage, to the ZFT2 tower, every standard detail delivers. Available upgrades like the innovative DockStar Handling System and Klipsch Premium Audio make it easy to personalize your NXT24.

To learn more about MasterCraft Boats’ new NXT24, please visit: https://www.mastercraft.com/boat/detail/nxt24

About MasterCraft:
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:
Natalie Childress
(423) 884-7731
natalie.childress@mastercraft.com

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
