Masterflex : From Norderstedt into space

02.04.2020

Matzen& Timm in the Hamburger Abendblatt

As part of the series '50 years Norderstedt' Matzen & Timm was awarded a company portrait in the Hamburger Abendblatt. In 2006 Matzen & Timm was the first company to move to the Norderstedt industrial park Nordport. In the article, Managing Director Falko Löhr discusses the special work steps and techniques in the production of special hoses for aerospace as well as the special remuneration of the employees.

You can read the whole article in German language here.