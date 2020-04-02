Masterflex : From Norderstedt into space

Log in
04/02/2020 | 05:28am EDT
02.04.2020

Matzen& Timm in the Hamburger Abendblatt

As part of the series '50 years Norderstedt' Matzen & Timm was awarded a company portrait in the Hamburger Abendblatt. In 2006 Matzen & Timm was the first company to move to the Norderstedt industrial park Nordport. In the article, Managing Director Falko Löhr discusses the special work steps and techniques in the production of special hoses for aerospace as well as the special remuneration of the employees.

You can read the whole article in German language here.

Disclaimer

Masterflex SE published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 09:27:08 UTC
