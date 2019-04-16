Masterflex : Matzen & Timm at the Aeromart in Montréal

16.04.2019

New brochure presents applications for aviation

From 16 to 18 April, the global aviation industry will meet in Montréal, Canada. Matzen & Timm will have stand 1213 at this event in the Palais des Congrès in Salle 220. The new aviation brochures will also be on display. The Montréal area is one of the world's three most important aviation clusters and is home to Bombardier, one of the major international aircraft manufacturers. The exhibition offers excellent networking opportunities to manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, subcontractors, service providers and clusters from all over the world. The major event, which takes place every two years, last attracted 800 companies from almost 30 countries. More than 11,000 B2B meetings are a fixed component of the event. In addition to the trade fair itself, there will be a broad programme of lectures and workshops.