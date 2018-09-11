Masterflex : Matzen & Timm with ultra-light hoses at Innotrans

11.09.2018

Ultra-light hoses - also for rail vehicles!

Matzen & Timm, a brand of the Masterflex Group, presents components and systems for rail vehicles at the international trade fair for transport technology Innotrans. The highlight of the fair is the lightweight hose HPL2P-SK. Originally developed for aviation, it is also used in ventilation systems for rail vehicles.

The HPL2P-SK belongs to the so called 'Ultra-Lightweight-Hoses', so it is an ultra-light tube. 'With two Hypalon layers and a non-metallic spiral, it is relatively simple in construction, but extremely powerful due to its strong material and high-quality workmanship,' says Marten Rose, Area Sales Manager (DACH) Lightweight Assemblies.

Like most of Matzen & Timm products, the HPL2P-SK is approved in accordance with the requirements of the current fire protection standards for the aviation and railway industries (e.g. EN 45545, JAR/FAR 25.853 (a), ABD 0031).

In addition, proven products will be presented at Innotrans, which are used, among other things, for air routing in the engine and cooling water sector, for ventilation purposes in the passenger compartments or as drainage hoses for rainwater and condensates from air conditioning systems.

Visit us from September 18 to 21 at the Innotrans in Berlin at booth 420 in hall 3.1. We look forward to talking to you!