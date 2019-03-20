Log in
Masterflex : Meet us at the Hannover Messe!

03/20/2019 | 12:15pm EDT
20.03.2019

Meet us at the Hannover Messe!

Networking, learning machines and the dialogue between robots and humans: these are the focal points of the Hannover Messe, which opens its doors on 1 April. The Masterflex Group will demonstrate in Hall 21 at Stand J30 that hoses and connection systems are also becoming increasingly intelligent.

Under the name AMPIUS®, Masterflex Group has developed hose systems that will soon be equipped with a digital interface as standard. In addition to clear product identification, an app will then make it possible to call up data on wear, pressure, internal and external temperature and flow rate. Such intelligent components play an increasingly important role in modern predictive maintenance approaches.

Visitors to the Hannover Messe can also find out more about the growing Engineering Services division. The broad and in-depth production and materials know-how of the entire Masterflex Group is pooled here.

New and proven hose systems from Masterflex, Novoplast Schlauchtechnik, Matzen & Timm and APT will also be on display.

Visit us from 1 to 5 April at the Hannover Messe in Hall 21, Stand J 30.

Disclaimer

Masterflex SE published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:14:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 80,8 M
EBIT 2019 7,10 M
Net income 2019 4,70 M
Debt 2019 17,9 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 13,25
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 60,1 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Gerson Link Member-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Member-Supervisory Board
