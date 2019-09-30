Log in
Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2019 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Masterflex SE
Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Masterflex SE
Street: Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
Postal code: 45891
City: Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F7WN69SXTGTM29

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Reinhart Zech von Hymmen
Date of birth: 23 Feb 1953

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Grondbach GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 17.2059 % 0.0000 % 17.2059 % 9752460
Previous notification 10.0199 % 0.0000 % 10.0199 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005492938 1678000 % 17.2059 %
Total 1678000 17.2059 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Reinhart Zech von Hymmen % % %
Grondbach GmbH 17.2059 % % 17.2059 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Sep 2019


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882521  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
