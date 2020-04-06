Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Masterflex SE    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Masterflex SE
Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.04.2020 / 17:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Masterflex SE
Street: Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
Postal code: 45891
City: Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F7WN69SXTGTM29

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thorsten Henning Schmidt
Date of birth: 27 Feb 1978

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0 % 2.97 % 9752460
Previous notification 4.87 % 0 % 4.87 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005492938 290000 % 2.97 %
Total 290000 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thorsten Henning Schmidt % % %
SVB GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Apr 2020


06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1016283  06.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1016283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASTERFLEX SE
11:50aMASTERFLEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
04/02MASTERFLEX : From Norderstedt into space
PU
03/31MASTERFLEX : publishes final figures for 2019
PU
03/31MASTERFLEX SE : Masterflex grows in 2019 for the 10th year in sequence with cons..
EQ
03/27MASTERFLEX SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
03/06MASTERFLEX : publishes preliminary figures for 2019
PU
03/06MASTERFLEX : grows by 3.5% to EUR 80.0 million revenues in 2019 according to pre..
EQ
02/03MASTERFLEX SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019ADHOC RELEASE : Masterflex SE adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2019
PU
2019MASTERFLEX : adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79,2 M
EBIT 2019 4,70 M
Net income 2019 2,85 M
Debt 2019 19,8 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 39,2 M
Chart MASTERFLEX SE
Duration : Period :
Masterflex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERFLEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  €
Last Close Price 4,08  €
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich-Wilhelm Bischoping Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE-8.93%45
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.86%39 299
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.40%33 086
FANUC CORPORATION-0.36%26 136
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.94%18 567
SANDVIK AB-27.84%17 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group