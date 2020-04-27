Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Masterflex SE    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterflex SE: stable business development in Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Masterflex SE: stable business development in Q1 2020

27.04.2020 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex Group: stable business development in Q1 2020

- Medical technology continues to generate encouraging growth rates; mechanical engineering and automotive industry still subdued

- Production in China almost back to full output after several weeks of shutdown

- Revenues of EUR 20.5 million (-2.9%), operating EBIT of EUR 2.1 million at previous year's level

- Publication of the forecast for 13 May 2020 planned


Gelsenkirchen, 27 April 2020 - The Masterflex Group was able to record stable business development overall in the first quarter of 2020. Consolidated revenues declined slightly by 2.9% from EUR 21.1 million to EUR 20.5 million. Revenues generated with clients in the medical and laboratory technology and food industries continued to develop encouragingly. In contrast, the mechanical engineering and automotive industries continued their weak demand, which was already noticeable in 2019, which had a correspondingly dampening effect on the Masterflex Group's revenues development. The shutdown of the Chinese site for several weeks in the first quarter was a major factor in the decline in revenues. As a result, planned revenues of EUR 0.4 million were not generated. Production is now almost running at full capacity again.

Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of the Masterflex Group: "We performed well in the first quarter - particularly against the backdrop of the corona-related shutdown in China and the ambitious figures from the prior-year quarter. Developments in the medical technology business remain very positive. In terms of revenues, we were not able to fully compensate for the shutdown in China and the current weakness in the automotive industry. However, in the first quarter alone we increased our order backlog by EUR 3.5 million, two thirds of which was in medical technology.

Operating EBIT in the first quarter of 2020 was again at the same level as in the same quarter of the previous year at EUR 2.1 million. Accordingly, the EBIT margin was 10.0% after 9.8% in the same period of the previous year. The financial result improved significantly due to the new syndicated loan concluded in 2019. Accordingly, the Masterflex Group was able to improve consolidated net profit slightly from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 1.3 million. This corresponds to earnings per share for the three-month period of 2020 of EUR 0.14 after EUR 0.13 in Q1/2019. Cash flow from operating activities rose to EUR 0.9 million, compared with EUR -0.1 million in the previous year.

The Masterflex Group expects the corona pandemic to have a much stronger impact in Q2 2020. Dr. Andreas Bastin: "We do not expect to see a gradual improvement in the environment until the third or perhaps only the fourth quarter. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic for 2020. We have positioned the company very robustly for the challenges ahead. A cash on hand of currently EUR 6.9 million as well as a positive and intensive dialogue with our banking partners contribute to this. Thanks to the significant portions of sales in medical, laboratory and food technology, we are classified as systemically relevant. With the exception of the small sites in France and England, we were able to keep all German and US sites in ongoing production. The supply chains are very stable so far. We have target industries with growing demand as well as others with currently weak environments. This mutual compensation is a reasonable starting position to come out of the crisis well." The Masterflex Group is currently developing various scenarios in order to be able to provide a forecast of indicative figures for further development in 2020, if possible, by the date of publication of the quarterly report on 13 May 2020.

Note: The complete quarterly report will be published on 13 May 2020 on www.masterflexgroup.com

Masterflex Group specializes in the development and production of high-quality hose and connection systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group maintains a nearly global presence. Its growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitization. Masterflex shares (German Securities ID: 549293) have been admitted for trading in Deutsche Börse's Prime Standard segment since 2000.

Contact: Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung, Better Orange IR & HV AG, Phone: 49 89 88 96 906 14, E-mail: frank.ostermair@better-orange.de


27.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)209 970770
Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733
E-mail: info@masterflexgroup.com
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN: DE0005492938
WKN: 549 293
Indices: Prime all share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1030275

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1030275  27.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1030275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASTERFLEX SE
07:23aMASTERFLEX : Stable first quarter 2020
PU
07:05aMASTERFLEX SE : stable business development in Q1 2020
EQ
04/15MASTERFLEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
04/06MASTERFLEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
04/02MASTERFLEX : From Norderstedt into space
PU
03/31MASTERFLEX : publishes final figures for 2019
PU
03/31MASTERFLEX SE : Masterflex grows in 2019 for the 10th year in sequence with cons..
EQ
03/27MASTERFLEX SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
03/06MASTERFLEX : publishes preliminary figures for 2019
PU
03/06MASTERFLEX : grows by 3.5% to EUR 80.0 million revenues in 2019 according to pre..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 79,2 M
EBIT 2020 6,00 M
Net income 2020 3,50 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 38,5 M
Chart MASTERFLEX SE
Duration : Period :
Masterflex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERFLEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  €
Last Close Price 4,00  €
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich-Wilhelm Bischoping Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE-10.71%42
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.10%40 220
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.50%31 987
FANUC CORPORATION-2.27%26 511
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.01%20 322
SANDVIK AB-20.61%17 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group