Matador Resources Company : Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

04/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release first quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Management will also host a live conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review first quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 4576689. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through May 31, 2020.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 811 M
EBIT 2020 26,2 M
Net income 2020 -55,3 M
Debt 2020 1 687 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,55x
P/E ratio 2021 -48,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 511 M
Chart MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matador Resources Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,19  $
Last Close Price 4,38  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph William Foran Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Matthew V. Hairford President
Chris Calvert Senior Vice President-Operations
David E. Lancaster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley M. Robinson CTO & Executive VP-Reservoir Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY-75.63%511
CNOOC LIMITED0.35%48 620
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.36%38 961
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-47.21%25 738
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-53.83%16 347
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-47.61%13 075
