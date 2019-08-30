Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Match Capital Resources Corporation    BGRD   CA10502B1076

MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

(BGRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Braingrid Announces Partial Conversion of Debentures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid" or the "Company"), a global provider of cultivation analytics using its affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, announced today that further to its press releases dated June 18, 2019, August 8, 2019 and August 22, 2019, European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the "Fund"), advised by Alpha Blue Ocean Inc., has converted $160,000 of its $530,000 remaining principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures into 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Share") at an effective price of $0.08 per Share.

Pursuant to the agreement between the Fund and the Company, executed June 11, 2019, Braingrid has a cumulative make whole obligation to the Fund of $447,200, payable either in shares or cash at the Company's discretion, if cash the obligation would be netted against future debenture issuances.

Media Contact:

Braingrid
Doug Harris
Chief Financial Officer
416-480-2488
ir@braingrid.io
www.braingrid.io

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47413


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CO
09:05aBraingrid Announces Partial Conversion of Debentures
NE
08/26MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES : European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund..
AQ
08/23Braingrid Announces Partial Conversion of Debentures
NE
08/08Braingrid Announces Partial Conversion of Debentures
NE
07/30Braingrid Grants Restricted Share Units
NE
07/25Braingrid Completes Shares for Debt Issuance
NE
06/18Braingrid Closes First Tranche of Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
NE
06/11Braingrid Secures up to $5.1 Million Financing
NE
05/28Braingrid Limited Announces Three New Sales Contracts Under Data Intelligence..
NE
05/17Braingrid Completes Shares for Debt Issuance and Convertible Debenture Financ..
NE
More news
Chart MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Match Capital Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kadonoff Chief Executive Officer
Matt Skynner President & Chief Operating Officer
Eric R. Klein Chairman
Sanford Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION-86.84%1
HEXAGON6.03%16 215
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD50.14%14 574
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED49.01%11 308
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.94%11 283
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD158.05%8 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group