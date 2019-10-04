Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group, Inc.    MTCH

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Encourages Match Group Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all investors that purchased Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 2, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it had sued Match.com for, among other things, using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $1.39 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $71.44 per share on September 25, 2019.

The complaint, filed October 3, 2019, alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Match Group securities during the Class Period, continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Match Group lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/mtch. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATCH GROUP, INC.
10:51pMATCH GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
10:30pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : MTCH) and Encourages Match Group Investor..
BU
05:32pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ma..
BU
10:21aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
10/03MTCH LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities ..
BU
10/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Match G..
BU
10/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
10/01MATCH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims..
BU
09/27Match Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint
RE
09/27INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 066 M
EBIT 2019 671 M
Net income 2019 518 M
Debt 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 8,74x
Capitalization 20 913 M
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 90,40  $
Last Close Price 74,43  $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda W. Ginsberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharmistha Dubey President & Director
Joseph M. Levin Chairman
Gary Swidler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. McInerney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.74.02%20 073
FACEBOOK36.84%508 053
TWITTER39.18%31 774
LINE CORPORATION8.91%8 558
SINA CORPORATION-26.17%2 726
NEW WORK SE3.37%1 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group