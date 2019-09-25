Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group Inc    MTCH

MATCH GROUP INC

(MTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on Behalf of Match Group Stockholders and Encourages Match Group Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on behalf of Match Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Match Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match.com for using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and for intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the Match Group’s shares fell as much as $6.74, or over 8%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $71.44 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Match Group shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Match Group please go to http://www.bespc.com/MTCH. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATCH GROUP INC
08:29pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : MTCH) on Behalf of Match Group Stockholde..
BU
07:44pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, ..
BU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pMATCH (MTCH) ALERT : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Couns..
PR
03:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Gro..
BU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pMTCH NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securitie..
BU
01:54pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder owner sued for using fake profiles in ads on Match...
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 066 M
EBIT 2019 671 M
Net income 2019 518 M
Debt 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,0x
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,41x
Capitalization 20 073 M
Chart MATCH GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Match Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 89,55  $
Last Close Price 71,44  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Yagan Vice Chairman
Amanda W. Ginsberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharmistha Dubey President
Joseph M. Levin Chairman
Gary Swidler Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP INC67.03%20 464
FACEBOOK38.29%517 183
TWITTER44.12%31 944
LINE CORP6.75%8 915
SINA CORP-23.58%2 851
GREE,INC.18.22%1 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group