Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on Behalf of Match Group Stockholders and Encourages Match Group Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on behalf of Match Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Match Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match.com for using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and for intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the Match Group’s shares fell as much as $6.74, or over 8%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $71.44 per share.

