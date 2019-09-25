Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Investors (MTCH)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Match Group, Inc. (“Match” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match.com for, among other things, using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell as much as $6.74, or over 8%, over two consecutive trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

