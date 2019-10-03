Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas captioned Crutchfield v. Match Group, Inc., et al., (Case No. 3:19-cv-02356), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) (“Match” or the “Company”) securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match.com for, among other things, using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.39 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $71.44 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Match securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

