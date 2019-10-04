Log in
MATCH GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

10/04/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Match Group and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mtch/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Match Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2019, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had filed suit against Match.com for deceiving consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions through the use of fake love interest ads, failing to properly resolve charge disputes, and intentionally making subscription cancellation difficult.

On this news, the price of Match Group’s shares fell $1.39 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $71.44 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The case is Crutchfield v. Match Group, Inc., et al., 3:19-cv-02356.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
