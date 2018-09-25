Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group Inc    MTCH

MATCH GROUP INC (MTCH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Match : A swipe is not enough - Tinder trials extra control for women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:21am CEST
Photo illustration of dating app Tinder shown on an Apple iPhone

(Reuters) - The Indian edition of dating app Tinder is trialling a new feature which gives women an additional level of scrutiny and security before they allow men to start messaging conversations, with a view to rolling the function out globally.

The "My Move" feature allows women to choose in their settings that only they can start a conversation with a male match after both have approved each other with Tinder's swiping function.

Normally, the app gives both parties to a successful match - where both have swiped yes on the other's photograph - the right to text each other immediately.

Tinder has been testing the function in India for several months and plans to spread it worldwide if the full rollout proves successful. Rival dating-app Bumble already only allows the female party to a heterosexual match to start conversations.

Dating is still frowned upon in many circles in India's religiously- and ethnically-divided society, where arranged marriages are still the norm.

Thousands of reports of sexual violence and rape in India each year have also raised concerns around the safety of women in many parts of the country.

Yet an emerging class of young, well-to-do Indians in cosmopolitan cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai have made the country Tinder's largest market in Asia. The company also says it is the "chattiest" globally, with users using the in-app messaging feature more than any other country.

Taru Kapoor, General Manager for Tinder owner Match Group in India, told Reuters the function had been pioneered in India because of Tinder's need to attract more women to the app by making them feel more comfortable and secure.

"We're a platform based on mutual respect, consent, and choice," she said.

"(Users) can shape their own destiny, connect with people they feel comfortable with and at all points of time, feel in control. Our users have the autonomy, especially women have the autonomy, on how to be engaged, to be empowered, to control their experience."

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATCH GROUP INC
10:21aMATCH : A swipe is not enough - Tinder trials extra control for women
RE
09/22MATCH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
09/14TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Match Group and NetEase
AC
09/10MATCH : ICO, Match and Twitter discuss internet regulation
AQ
09/08MATCH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
09/06TINDER : Welcomes Jenny Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
PR
08/25MATCH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED :   Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the..
BU
08/14MATCH GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders allege parent company undermined value of ..
AQ
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders sue parent IAC, saying it owes them billio..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Match Group responds to Bumble's suit pursuit 
09/24Bumble continues Match countersuit, plans IPO 
09/17My Best Performers Of The Year 
09/16ETF Inclusion Of DBX 
09/12Aegis ups Match target to 19% upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 721 M
EBIT 2018 610 M
Net income 2018 427 M
Debt 2018 639 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,91
P/E ratio 2019 35,17
EV / Sales 2018 9,36x
EV / Sales 2019 7,74x
Capitalization 15 465 M
Chart MATCH GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Match Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,4 $
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda W. Ginsberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharmistha Dubey President
Joseph M. Levin Chairman
Gary Swidler Chief Financial Officer
Sam Yagan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP INC76.88%15 465
FACEBOOK-6.26%479 336
TWITTER INC18.70%22 622
LINE CORP4.71%10 462
SINA CORP-31.67%5 029
DENA CO LTD-16.67%2 578
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.