Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group, Inc.    MTCH

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Match Group : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 04:12pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its third quarter 2019 financial results and related investor presentation on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com.  As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.  The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group Logo

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300952191.html

SOURCE Match Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATCH GROUP, INC.
04:22pTinder helps Match swipe right on revenue, user adds
RE
04:12pMATCH GROUP : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
11/04MTCH CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadli..
BU
10/31MATCH GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/29IAC MUST FACE TINDER CO-FOUNDER'S $2 : NY appeals court
RE
10/29INVESTOR ALERT - MATCH GROUP, INC. ( : December 2, 2019
PR
10/23MATCH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
NE
10/22MATCH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
NE
10/21MTCH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Se..
PR
10/20MATCH : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Match Group, Inc. Investors of Import..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group