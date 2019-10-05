Log in
MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
Match Group Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of MTCH Investors

10/05/2019

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed against Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH) alleging that Match Group violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Match stock between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019, and are interested in participating the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to submit your information below. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: WWW.TENLAW.COM/CASES/MATCH

Match, as described in the lawsuit, provides dating or matchmaking services, including under brand names such as Match, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Hinge. The lawsuit alleges that Match failed to disclose to investors that it used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions and that Match Group made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions. As a result, the lawsuit alleges that the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny and that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures. As a result, the lawsuit alleges that Match Group's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. When this information was finally disclosed to investors on September 25, 2019, the Company's share price fell $1.39 per share on unusually high trading volume.

Investors who purchased Match Group securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019 are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team by submitting your information below. Interested MTCH shareholders have until December 2, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-shareholder-alert-lawsuit-filed-on-behalf-of-mtch-investors-300931434.html

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
