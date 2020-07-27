Log in
MATCH GROUP, INC.

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/27 04:00:00 pm
91.77 USD   +1.56%
04:49pMATCH : names Jim Lanzone as Tinder CEO
RE
04:16pMATCH : names Jim Lanzone as Tinder CEO
RE
04:12pMATCH GROUP : Names Jim Lanzone Chief Executive Officer of Tinder
PR
Match : names Jim Lanzone as Tinder CEO

07/27/2020 | 04:49pm EDT
Jim Lanzone, president and CEO of CBS Interactive, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

Match Group Inc on Monday named Jim Lanzone, former boss of CBS Interactive, as the new chief executive officer of its dating app Tinder.

Lanzone, who most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital, will succeed Elie Seidman, who is stepping down.

Lanzone's appointment is effective Aug. 3 and he will report to Match Group CEO, Shar Dubey.

Match Group is expected to report its second-quarter results next week.

In May, the company's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates after it was hit by slowing growth at Tinder, as fewer people signed up and paid for its premium features amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tinder, which competes with rival Bumble, added about 100,000 average subscribers in the first quarter, its lowest in at least a year, taking its total average subscriber count to 6 million.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 259 M - -
Net income 2020 576 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 399 M 23 399 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 94,83 $
Last Close Price 90,36 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Levin Executive Chairman
Thomas J. McInerney Director
Glenn H. Schiffman Director
Alan G. Spoon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.10.05%23 399
FACEBOOK12.40%657 832
TWITTER17.13%29 399
LINE CORPORATION3.74%12 540
SINA CORPORATION0.23%2 617
NEW WORK SE-7.19%1 772
