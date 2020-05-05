Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Match Group, Inc.    MTCH

MATCH GROUP, INC.

(MTCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/05 04:00:00 pm
80.1 USD   +3.78%
04:30pMATCH : quarterly revenue hit by slowing Tinder growth
RE
04:19pMATCH : Q1 2020 Presentations
PU
04:12pMATCH GROUP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Match : quarterly revenue hit by slowing Tinder growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of dating app Tinder shown on an Apple iPhone

Match Group Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in its popular dating app "Tinder" as fewer people signed up and paid for its premium features amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had flagged earlier that in Europe, which is hard hit by the novel coronavirus, fewer subscribers are signing up with more significant declines in Italy and Spain

Total revenue rose 17% to $544.6 million in the first quarter from a year ago, just shy of analysts' estimates of $544.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tinder, which competes with rival Bumble, added about 100,000 average subscribers in the quarter, it's lowest in at least a year, taking its total average subscriber count to 6 million.

Net earnings attributable to Match Group shareholders rose to $160.4 million, or 55 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $123 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATCH GROUP, INC.
04:30pMATCH : quarterly revenue hit by slowing Tinder growth
RE
04:19pMATCH : Q1 2020 Presentations
PU
04:12pMATCH GROUP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/29MATCH GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/28MATCH GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/28IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, ..
AQ
04/15MATCH GROUP : To Webcast Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
03/31MATCH GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19PLENTY OF FISH : Launches Innovative Free Livestreaming For Dating
PR
03/05SHUMAN GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Match Group, Inc.
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 280 M
EBIT 2020 741 M
Net income 2020 529 M
Debt 2020 594 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,56x
EV / Sales2021 7,95x
Capitalization 21 204 M
Chart MATCH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Match Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATCH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 82,58  $
Last Close Price 74,64  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sharmistha Dubey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Levin Chairman
Gary Swidler Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Thomas J. McInerney Independent Director
Pamela S. Seymon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.00%21 204
FACEBOOK0.00%576 288
TWITTER-11.92%21 804
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 862
SINA CORPORATION-18.26%2 146
NEW WORK SE-24.83%1 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group