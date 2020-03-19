Plenty of Fish : Launches Innovative Free Livestreaming For Dating

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish today began rolling out a free livestreaming feature, dubbed LIVE!, for members to encourage singles to "date from a distance" as the nation practices social isolation. In partnership with The Meet Group, Inc ., a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, LIVE! enables Plenty of Fish app-users to livestream with friends and potential matches.

U.S. Plenty of Fish app-users in the areas most impacted by Coronavirus, including New York, Washington and California, can begin livestreaming this week, as early as today. Next week, it is targeting to roll out to more than 80% of the U.S. and will be made available to all global app-users by the end of April. This feature comes at a time when singles around the world are asked to rapidly adapt to the new realities of social distancing and isolation, and are faced with exploring new ways to connect.

"Our mission is to find new ways for singles to connect while easing the pressures of dating, and right now, it's more critical than ever," said Plenty of Fish CEO Malgosia Green. "As a dating app, our business is in a unique position to innovate quickly to combat the anxiety singles may be feeling right now. I'm excited to offer this free feature to our members in the hopes it allows people to have fun and build meaningful relationships virtually, while face-to-face interaction is temporarily limited."

"We have found again and again that livestreaming provides powerful feelings of connection and entertainment," said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. "In these difficult times, we are pleased to partner with Plenty of Fish to help people feel more connected."

By tapping the "LIVE!" icon within the Plenty of Fish app, members can livestream with other singles, providing a unique way to stay connected and create a sense of community from the convenience of home. Additionally, when livestreaming, members can choose to play the dating game NextDate™. Similar to speed dating, NextDate allows streamers 90 seconds to live video chat with potential matches, and the ability to move the conversation to one-on-one video, further enabling singles to continue dating while social distancing.

Livestreaming is on the rise, and according to a recent study,* more than two thirds (67%) of consumers globally have streamed live video, and 70% of streamers do so at least once every day.

About Livestreaming on Plenty of Fish

Members in the United States can access livestreaming through the LIVE! Icon in the Plenty of Fish app:

For more tips on how to livestream on Plenty of Fish, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvHh7AcHGpI

* 2018 IAB Study, Live Video Streaming: A Global Perspective

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NSDQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe©, LOVOO©, Skout©, Tagged© and Growlr©, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

