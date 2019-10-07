Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

10/07/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

 

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019. Match Group provides dating products and operates a portfolio of brands including Tinder, Match.com, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, among others.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Match Group's misconduct, click here.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Accused of Deceptive Business Practices

According to the complaint, in August 2019, Match Group touted an increase in subscribers in its second quarter 2019 financial results and reaffirmed these results in subsequent press releases. In reference to its potential risk factors, Match Group acknowledged that its "ability to attract and retain users through cost-effective marketing efforts" was necessary for the Company to remain profitable. However, Match Group failed to disclose that some of its marketing practices relied on deceiving its consumers through the use of artificial love interest ads to promote buying or upgrading subscriptions. Then, on September 25, 2019, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was suing Match.com for its deceptive ads as well as its failure to resolve disputed charges and intentionally complicating its subscription cancellation process. On this news, Match Group's share price fell 2% to close at $71.44 per share, a 22% decline from its class period high of $91.77.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
