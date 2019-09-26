Log in
WeissLaw LLP: Match Group, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

09/26/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) ("MTCH," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own MTCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/match-group-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

On September 25, 2019, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the Company for, among other things, alleged violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.  According to the complaint, since at least 2013, the Company engaged in a fraudulent scheme to induce subscriptions.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that MTCH emailed to consumers misleading advertisements about communications from accounts that had already been flagged as fake. This in-turn induced consumers' subscriptions in order to view those communications.  The complaint also alleges that MTCH failed to disclose to consumers key information about its six-month free offer, and that the cancellation process was "confusing and cumbersome," leading consumers to believe they had canceled their subscriptions when they had not. 

On that news, MTCH shares plummeted, trading for as low as $66.57 on September 25, or $12.05 less than the previous day's opening price of $78.62.   

WeissLaw is investigating whether MTCH's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.  If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-match-group-inc-is-the-subject-of-a-legal-investigation-300926381.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
