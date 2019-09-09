Log in
08:37aMATERIALISE : First to Offer New BASF TPU Material for HP Multi Jet Fusion
PU
08/06MATERIALISE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06MATERIALISE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Materialise : First to Offer New BASF TPU Material for HP Multi Jet Fusion

09/09/2019 | 08:37am EDT

09/09/2019 | 08:37am EDT
September 09, 2019 Materialise First to Offer New BASF TPU Material for HP Multi Jet Fusion
Ultrasint TPU supports prototyping and manufacturing applications that require elasticity, shock absorption and wear resistance

Leuven (Belgium), September 9, 2019 - Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing solutions, has extended its 3D printing materials offering with the new Ultrasint TPU 01. TPU is a fully-functional, flexible material, making it ideal for resistant and elastic parts. Today, Materialise is the first to make the new material available through its online platforms Materialise OnSite and i.materalise, and through its offline prototyping and manufacturing services.

Developed by BASF for HP's new Jet Fusion 5200 Series, Ultrasint TPU combines smooth surface quality and crisp details with excellent mechanical properties. Its durable elasticity and abrasion resistance make it an ideal material for prototyping and manufacturing applications like air ducts, complex tubing, grippers and seals, but also footwear and other wearables. Thanks to its flexibility, shape recovery and shock absorption qualities, TPU is also perfectly suitable for small series of protective housings and covers.

As an early tester of the new 5200 series, Materialise has been closely involved in exploring and developing applications for the new material.

'For nearly three decades Materialise has offered its customers access to the latest and most innovative products, technologies and manufacturing infrastructure', says Pieter Vos, Marketing Director at Materialise Manufacturing. 'Together with our customers we continuously look for new opportunities to create true business value using 3D printing technology. Today's announcement confirms that ambition.'

Ultrasint TPU is available today at Materialise for design and engineering professionals and the creative community. It replaces the TPU 92A-1 previously offered in Selective Laser Sintering.

For more information, please visit our website:

Learn more

Photos are available here:

Download photos

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates nearly three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Press contact:

Materialise
Kristof Sehmke
Email: Kristof.sehmke@materialise.be
Or press@materialise.com
Twitter: @MaterialiseNV
Visit: www.materialise.com

Disclaimer

Materialise NV published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 12:36:03 UTC
