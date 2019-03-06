Materialise : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive
manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing
services, today announced its financial results for the full year and
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights – Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018
Full Year 2018:
Total revenue increased 29.6% to 184,721 kEUR for 2018 from 142,573
kEUR in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 61% to 23,526 kEUR for 2018 from 14,610 kEUR
for 2017.
Net profit for 2018 was 3,027 kEUR, or 0.06 EUR per diluted share,
compared to a loss of (2,117) kEUR last year.
Fourth Quarter 2018:
Total revenue increased 9.6% to 49,014 kEUR for the fourth quarter of
2018.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.24% to 6,052 kEUR for the fourth quarter
of 2018.
Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 525 kEUR, or 0.01 EUR
per diluted share, compared to 1,067 kEUR, over the same period last
year.
Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, “2018 has been a good year for
Materialise. Our annual revenues grew by 30% to 184,721 kEUR, our
Adjusted EBITDA grew by 61% to 23,526 kEUR, and our deferred revenue
from license and maintenance fees increased 3,883 kEUR to 22,606 kEUR,
all at the higher end of the range we forecasted at the beginning of the
year. In addition, cash flow from operating activities in 2018 was
28,321 kEUR compared to 9,951 kEUR in 2017, and, as a result of the
capital we raised in 2018, our cash and cash equivalents at the end of
2018 totaled 115,506 kEUR compared to 43,175 kEUR at the end of last
year. This financial strength positions us well to capture new growth
opportunities going forward, even if the macro-economic conditions
become less favorable.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 9.6% to 49,014
kEUR compared to 44,733 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted
EBITDA increased to 6,052 kEUR from 5,806 kEUR. The Adjusted EBITDA
margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) in the fourth quarter
of 2018 was 12.3% compared to 13.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Revenue from our Materialise Software segment decreased 4.1% to
10,044 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 10,468 kEUR for the same
quarter last year. Deferred revenue from license and maintenance fees
within the segment increased by 965 kEUR compared to last year’s
quarter. Segment EBITDA decreased to 2,969 kEUR from 4,619 kEUR while
the segment EBITDA margin was 29.6% compared to 44.1% in the prior-year
period.
Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 27.4% to 15,081
kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 11,842 kEUR for the same
period in 2017. Compared to the same quarter in 2017, revenues from
medical devices and services grew 39.6%, and revenues from our medical
software grew 6.9%. Segment EBITDA was 3,593 kEUR compared to 2,158 kEUR
while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 23.8% from 18.2% in the
fourth quarter of 2017.
Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 6.8% to
23,926 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 22,394 kEUR for the
fourth quarter of 2017. Segment EBITDA increased to 1,983 kEUR from
1,377 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 8.3% from 6.1%
for the same quarter in 2017.
Gross profit was 27,261 kEUR, or 55.6% of total revenue, for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to 23,601 kEUR, or 52.8% of total revenue, for
the fourth quarter of 2017.
Research and development (“R&D”), sales and marketing (“S&M”) and
general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses increased, in the aggregate,
11.1% to 27,290 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 24,553 kEUR for
the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net other operating income decreased by 1,135 kEUR to 810 kEUR compared
to 1,945 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net other operating income
this quarter was impacted by higher provisions for doubtful trade
receivables, which totaled 852 kEUR, and included the application of the
new IFRS9 Financial Instruments accounting standard.
Operating result decreased to 781 kEUR from 993 kEUR for the same period
in the prior year.
Net financial result was (420) kEUR compared to (356) kEUR for the
prior-year period.
Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 525 kEUR, compared to net
profit of 1,067 kEUR for the same period in 2017. The operating profit
decreased by 212 kEUR and our share in the loss of a joint venture
increased by 311 kEUR. Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter
of 2018, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations, was 507 kEUR compared to 857 kEUR for the same period in
2017.
At December 31, 2018, we had cash and equivalents of 115,506 kEUR
compared to 43,175 kEUR at December 31, 2017. Cash flow from operating
activities for the full year 2018 was 28,321 kEUR compared to 9,951 kEUR
in 2017.
Net shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2018 was 135,989 kEUR compared
to 77,054 kEUR at December 31, 2017.
Full Year 2018 Results
Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 29.6% to
184,721 kEUR compared to 142,573 kEUR for the year ended December 31,
2017. Excluding the impact of our October 4, 2017 acquisition of ACTech,
a full-service manufacturer of complex metal parts, revenues increased
6.6% to 141,329 kEUR. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31,
2018 was 23,526 kEUR, an increase of 61.0% compared to 14,610 kEUR for
the year ended December 31, 2017. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased
to 12.7% from 10.2% last year. Excluding ACTech, Adjusted EBITDA was
14,097 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 13,067 kEUR
for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Revenues from our Materialise Software segment increased 4.5% to 37,374
kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 35,770 kEUR for
the year ended December 31, 2017. The segment EBITDA margin was 30.9% in
2018 compared to 38.9% in 2017.
Revenues from our Materialise Medical segment grew by 22.0% for the year
ended December 31, 2018 to 52,252 kEUR from 42,841 kEUR for the year
ended December 31, 2017. Medical software growth was 9.1%, and revenues
from medical devices and services increased 29.3%. The segment EBITDA
margin increased to 19.6% from 10.3%, primarily as a result of the
combination of revenue growth and limited increases in operating
expenses.
Revenues from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 49.0% to
94,956 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2018 from 63,712 kEUR for
the year ended December 31, 2017. Excluding ACTech, revenues decreased
4.1% to 51,518 kEUR from 53,747 kEUR. The segment EBITDA margin
increased from 7.0% in 2017 to 11.4% in 2018. Excluding ACTech, the
segment EBITDA margin decreased to 2.7%.
Net profit improved from (2,117) kEUR for 2017 to a net profit of 3,027
kEUR for 2018.
2019 Guidance
Mr. Leys concluded, “The additive manufacturing market continues to
evolve, as new applications gradually find their way to the market, and
we intend to continue positioning Materialise to benefit from this
promising growth market in the coming years. In 2019, Materialise will
dedicate significant attention to the partnerships that we have entered
into and to the strategic initiatives that we have launched over the
previous years. In our Materialise Software segment, we intend to
maintain our leadership position through innovation and strategic
partnerships; in our Materialise Medical segment we will drive the next
stage of innovation, including by launching initiatives in new growth
areas; and in our Materialise Manufacturing segment we will increasingly
focus on manufacturing of complex and unique parts.
“For fiscal 2019, we expect to report consolidated revenue between
196,000 kEUR – 204,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 29,000 kEUR –
33,000 kEUR. We expect the amount of deferred revenue that Materialise
generates from annual licenses and maintenance in 2019 to increase by an
amount between 2,000 kEUR – 4,000 kEUR.”
Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 includes the positive impact,
estimated at approximately 3,000 kEUR, of the application of the new
IFRS16 Leases accounting standard, which requires leases to be
recognized as an asset, and depreciated, over the lease term. As a
result of the increased depreciation by approximately the same amount as
the rental payments, our operating profit will not be impacted by this
new standard.
Business Combinations - ACTech
Our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017
appearing in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018 (the “FY 2017 Form
20-F”), included a provisional accounting for the ACTech business
combination. The fair value analysis with respect to the assets and
liabilities acquired was not yet finalized as of the reporting date.
During September 2018, as previously reported in our Third Quarter 2018
Results release, and through October 4 2018, we completed the fair value
analysis of the ACTech business combination, with corresponding
adjustments to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment,
inventories and contracts in progress, other current assets, investment
grants and income taxes. The impact has been accounted for as
retrospective adjustments to our consolidated statement of financial
position as of December 31, 2017 and our consolidated income statement
for the year ended December 31, 2017. Including an adjustment to the
inventories valuation at ACTech, the total impact on the consolidated
reserves for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our 2017 fourth
quarter income statements amounted to (461) kEUR.
The adjustments are summarized as follows:
Consolidated statements of financial position
(in € 000)
For the year ended December 31, 2017
As previously reported
Adjustments
Restated
Goodwill
18,447
(895)
17,552
Intangible assets
28,646
(46)
28,600
Property, plant & equipment
86,881
184
87,065
Inventories and contracts in progress (*)
11,594
(567)
11,027
Other current assets
9,212
(1,537)
7,675
Assets
154,780
(2,861)
151,919
Consolidated reserves
(3,250)
(461)
(3,711)
Deferred tax liabilities (non-current)
7,006
409
7,415
Deferred income (non-current)
5,040
(1,272)
3,768
Tax payable
3,560
(1,537)
2,023
Equity and liabilities
12,356
(2,861)
9,495
Consolidated income statements
(in € 000)
For the year ended December 31, 2017
As previously reported
Adjustments
Restated
Cost of sales
(62,787)
(447)
(63,234)
Net other operating income (expenses)
5,631
(26)
5,605
Income taxes
(534)
12
(522)
(461)
(*) Relates to an adjustment to the inventories valuation
Non-IFRS Measures
Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial
measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net
profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income),
shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding non-cash stock-based
compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business
combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to
be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which
primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing
decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day
operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in
that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized
tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the
company's business, or the charges associated with impairments.
Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as
capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The
company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a
company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's
calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit
or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The
company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be
construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual
or non-recurring items.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain euro amounts into
U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers.
Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in
this press release were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.145, the
reference rate of the European Central Bank on December 31, 2018.
Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000, except per share amounts)
2018
2018
2017*
2018
2017*
U.S.$
€
€
€
€
Revenue
56,121
49,014
44,733
184,721
142,573
Cost of sales
(24,907)
(21,753)
(21,132)
(82,299)
(63,234)
Gross profit
31,214
27,261
23,601
102,422
79,339
Gross profit as % of revenue
55.6%
55.6%
52.8%
55.4%
55.6%
Research and development expenses
(6,109)
(5,335)
(5,535)
(22,416)
(19,959)
Sales and marketing expenses
(14,394)
(12,571)
(10,739)
(46,303)
(39,109)
General and administrative expenses
(10,745)
(9,384)
(8,279)
(32,310)
(25,484)
Net other operating income (expenses)
928
810
1,945
3,771
5,605
Operating (loss) profit
894
781
993
5,164
392
Financial expenses
(1,498)
(1,308)
(1,434)
(4,864)
(4,728)
Financial income
1,017
888
1,078
3,627
3,210
Share in loss of joint venture
(211)
(184)
127
(475)
(469)
(Loss) profit before taxes
202
177
764
3,452
(1,595)
Income taxes
399
348
303
(425)
(522)
Net (loss) profit of the period
601
525
1,067
3,027
(2,117)
Net (loss) profit attributable to:
The owners of the parent
601
525
1,067
3,027
(2,117)
Non-controlling interest
−
−
−
−
−
Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent
Basic
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.06
(0.04)
Diluted
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.06
(0.04)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
52,882
52,882
47,325
49,806
47,325
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
53,761
53,761
48,467
50,609
47,325
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000)
2018
2018
2017*
2018
2017*
U.S.$
€
€
€
€
Net profit (loss) for the period
601
525
1,067
3,027
(2,117)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
(21)
(18)
(210)
(47)
(691)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(21)
(18)
(210)
(47)
(691)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes
580
507
857
2,980
(2,808)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
The owners of the parent
580
507
857
2,980
(2,808)
Non-controlling interest
−
−
−
−
−
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Consolidated statements of financial position (Unaudited)
As of December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
€
€
Assets
Non-current assets
Goodwill
17,491
17,552
Intangible assets
26,326
28,600
Property, plant & equipment
92,537
87,065
Investments in joint ventures
-
31
Deferred tax assets
315
304
Other non-current assets
7,237
3,667
Total non-current assets
143,906
137,219
Current assets
Inventories and contracts in progress
9,986
11,027
Trade receivables
36,891
35,582
Other current assets
6,936
7,675
Cash and cash equivalents
115,506
43,175
Total current assets
169,319
97,459
Total assets
313,225
234,678
As of December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
€
€
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
3,050
2,729
Share premium
136,637
79,839
Consolidated reserves
(1,848)
(3,711)
Other comprehensive income
(1,850)
(1,803)
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
135,989
77,054
Non-controlling interest
−
−
Total equity
135,989
77,054
Non-current liabilities
Loans & borrowings
92,440
81,788
Deferred tax liabilities
6,226
7,415
Deferred income
4,587
3,768
Other non-current liabilities
868
1,904
Total non-current liabilities
104,121
94,875
Current liabilities
Loans & borrowings
13,598
12,769
Trade payables
18,667
15,670
Tax payables
2,313
2,023
Deferred income
23,195
18,791
Other current liabilities
15,342
13,496
Total current liabilities
73,115
62,749
Total equity and liabilities
313,225
234,678
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Consolidated statements of cash flows (Unaudited)
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
€
€
Operating activities
Net (loss) profit of the period
3,027
(2,117)
Non-cash and operational adjustments
Depreciation of property, plant & equipment
12,223
8,754
Amortization of intangible assets
5,064
3,822
Share-based payment expense
1,075
1,033
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment
(83)
25
Fair value contingent liabilities
(455)
-
Movement in provisions
5
61
Movement reserve for bad debt
1,293
502
Financial income
(581)
(381)
Financial expense
2,172
1,597
Impact of foreign currencies
(299)
302
Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method)
475
469
(Deferred) Income taxes
426
522
Other
87
(22)
Working capital adjustment & income tax paid
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(3,156)
(4,973)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
812
(417)
Increase in trade payables and other payables
7,604
2,343
Income tax paid
(1,368)
(1,569)
Net cash flow from operating activities
28,321
9,951
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
€
€
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant & equipment
(18,270)
(27,733)
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,836)
(4,345)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible
assets (net)
281
221
Acquisition of subsidiary
-
(27,173)
Investments in joint-ventures
-
(500)
Other investments
(2,671)
-
Interest received
363
281
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(22,133)
(59,249)
Financing activities
Proceeds from loans & borrowings
32,554
54,319
Repayment of loans & borrowings
(18,820)
(11,904)
Repayment of finance leases
(3,102)
(2,947)
Capital increase in parent
60,489
-
Direct attributable expense of capital increases
(4,003)
-
Interest paid
(1,733)
(955)
Other financial income (expense)
(150)
(472)
Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
65,235
38,041
Net increase of cash & cash equivalents
71,423
(11,257)
Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of the year
43,175
55,912
Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents
908
(1,480)
Cash & cash equivalents at end of the year
115,506
43,175
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
2018
2017*
€
€
€
€
Net profit (loss) for the period
525
1,067
3,027
(2,117)
Income taxes
(348)
(303)
425
522
Financial expenses
1,308
1,434
4,864
4,728
Financial income
(888)
(1,078)
(3,627)
(3,210)
Share in loss of joint venture
184
(127)
475
469
Depreciation and amortization
4,753
4,434
17,287
12,576
EBITDA
5,534
5,427
22,451
12,968
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1)
518
36
1,075
1,033
Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations
-
343
-
609
ADJUSTED EBITDA
6,052
5,806
23,526
14,610
(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses represent the cost of
equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees.
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Segment P&L (Unaudited)
(in 000)
Materialise Software
Materialise Medical
Materialise Manufact- uring
Total segments
Unallocated
Consoli- dated
€
€
€
€
€
€
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
Revenues
10,044
15,081
23,926
49,051
(37)
49,014
Segment EBITDA
2,969
3,593
1,983
8,545
(3,011)
5,534
Segment EBITDA %
29.6%
23.8%
8.3%
17.4%
11.3%
For the three months ended December 31, 2017*
Revenues
10,468
11,842
22,394
44,704
29
44,733
Segment EBITDA
4,619
2,158
1,377
8,154
(2,727)
5,427
Segment EBITDA %
44.1%
18.2%
6.1%
18.2%
12.1%
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
(in 000)
Materialise Software
Materialise Medical
Materialise Manufact- uring
Total segments
Unallocated
Consoli- dated
€
€
€
€
€
€
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Revenues
37,374
52,252
94,956
184,582
139
184,721
Segment EBITDA
11,536
10,252
10,785
32,573
(10,122)
22,451
Segment EBITDA %
30.9%
19.6%
11.4%
17.6%
12.2%
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017*
Revenues
35,770
42,841
63,712
142,323
250
142,573
Segment EBITDA
13,926
4,400
4,439
22,765
(9,797)
12,968
Segment EBITDA %
38.9%
10.3%
7.0%
16.0%
9.1%
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31
For the twelve months ended December 31
(in 000)
2018
2017*
2018
2017*
€
€
€
€
Net profit (loss) for the period
525
1,067
3,027
(2,117)
Income taxes
(348)
(303)
425
522
Finance cost
1,308
1,434
4,864
4,728
Finance income
(888)
(1,078)
(3,627)
(3,210)
Share in loss of joint venture
184
(127)
475
469
Operating profit
781
993
5,164
392
Depreciation and amortization
4,753
4,434
17,287
12,576
Corporate research and development
444
490
1,913
2,017
Corporate headquarter costs
2,844
2,706
10,358
9,690
Other operating income (expense)
(277)
(469)
(2,149)
(1,910)
Segment EBITDA
8,545
8,154
32,573
22,765
(*): 2017 has been restated following the final accounting of the ACTech
business combination and the adjustment to the ACTech inventories
valuation.