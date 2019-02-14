Materion Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance 0 02/14/2019 | 07:54am EST Send by mail :

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) today reported record fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results and provided 2019 earnings guidance. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Net sales were $298.1 million; Value-added sales increased 3% to a fourth quarter record of $185.8 million

Operating profit was $14.4 million; Adjusted operating profit improved 29% to a fourth quarter record of $18.1 million

Net loss was $1.03 per share, diluted; Adjusted earnings were up 27% to a fourth quarter record of $0.65 per share Full Year 2018 Results Net sales were $1.2 billion; Value-added sales increased 9% to a record $739.0 million

Operating profit was $61.5 million; Adjusted operating profit improved 39% to a record $66.0 million

Net income was $1.01 per share, diluted; Adjusted earnings were up 38% to a record $2.38 per share Earnings Guidance The Company is providing full-year 2019 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.62 to $2.74 per share, representing a double-digit increase for the third consecutive year “We had an exceptional quarter and year as our multi-pillar strategy continued to drive significant improvements across the company,” stated Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team achieved record results for employee safety, value-added sales, and adjusted operating profit and EPS, despite softening market conditions in the fourth quarter. We have now delivered eight consecutive quarters of sales and profit growth. Going into 2019, we have established a solid base for sales and profit growth and expect to deliver double-digit profit growth for the third consecutive year.” FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS Net sales for the fourth quarter were $298.1 million, compared to $308.7 million for the prior year. Value-added sales of $185.8 million were a fourth quarter record, up 3% from the prior year. Continued focus on commercial excellence initiatives and application wins led to sales growth despite softening market conditions in the fourth quarter. Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $14.4 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was a record $18.1 million, up 29% from the prior year. For the second consecutive quarter, adjusted operating profit reached 10% of value-added sales. Adjustments for special, non-recurring items in the quarter included severance expense related to headcount reductions of approximately 40 employees in Alzenau, Germany and the favorable impact of year-end LIFO copper adjustment. Fourth quarter 2018 net loss was $20.8 million, or $1.03 per share, diluted, as a result of a non-cash, non-operating pension settlement charge of approximately $41.0 million for annuitizing a portion of the U.S. pension obligations. On an adjusted basis, net income was $13.4 million or $0.65 per share, diluted, up 27% compared to the prior year. FULL-YEAR 2018 RESULTS For the full-year 2018, net sales were $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in 2017. Value-added sales were an all-time record of $739.0 million, up 9% compared to $677.7 million for the prior year. Strong commercial execution across many of our top end markets along with new product and new application wins contributed to growth significantly above market. Operating profit for the full year was $61.5 million versus $40.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was an all-time record of $66.0 million, up 39% from the prior year. This is the second consecutive year of delivering greater than 30% profit growth. Net income for 2018 was $20.8 million, or $1.01 per share, diluted, as compared to $11.5 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year. Excluding special items and the non-cash pension settlement charge, net income for 2018 was an all-time record of $49.0 million, or $2.38 per share, diluted, as compared to $35.2 million, or $1.72 per share, for the prior year. OUTLOOK The Company has now achieved eight consecutive quarters of value-added sales and adjusted operating profit growth. Despite growing macroeconomic uncertainty and continued market softness in consumer electronics, we expect strong financial performance to continue through the execution of our multi-pillar strategy. As a result, we are providing 2019 full-year adjusted earnings guidance of $2.62 to $2.74 per share, diluted, representing a 10% to 15% increase over the prior year. ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 and 5 to this press release. CONFERENCE CALL Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, February 14, 2019. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company’s website at www.materion.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com. By phone, please dial (877) 407-0778. Callers outside the U.S. can dial (201) 689-8565. A replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2019 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331; please reference replay ID number 41628. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, in particular, the outlook provided above. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: Actual net sales, operating rates, and margins for 2019;

The global economy, including the impact of tariffs and trade agreements;

The impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns and sequestrations;

The condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment, with the major market segments being: consumer electronics, industrial components, medical, automotive electronics, defense, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, and science;

Changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers;

Our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates;

Our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values;

Our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses;

The impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions;

Our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects;

Other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal financing fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans;

The uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God;

Changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations;

The conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; and

The risk factors as set forth in Item 1A of our Form 10-K. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 298,070 $ 308,668 $ 1,207,815 $ 1,139,447 Cost of sales 232,018 249,683 956,710 926,618 Gross margin 66,052 58,985 251,105 212,829 Selling, general, and administrative expense 37,682 37,859 153,489 144,280 Research and development expense 3,434 3,878 15,187 13,981 Restructuring expense 5,599 (1,288 ) 5,599 644 Other — net 4,950 4,258 15,334 13,893 Operating profit 14,387 14,278 61,496 40,031 Interest expense — net 461 462 2,471 2,183 Other non-operating expense — net 41,004 411 42,683 1,452 Income (loss) before income taxes (27,078 ) 13,405 16,342 36,396 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,250 ) 21,637 (4,504 ) 24,945 Net income (loss) $ (20,828 ) $ (8,232 ) $ 20,846 $ 11,451 Basic earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ (1.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ (1.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.56 Cash dividends per share $ 0.105 $ 0.100 $ 0.415 $ 0.395 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,249 20,086 20,212 20,027 Diluted 20,249 20,086 20,613 20,415 Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,645 $ 41,844 Accounts receivable 130,538 124,014 Inventories 214,871 220,352 Prepaid and other current assets 23,299 24,733 Total current assets 439,353 410,943 Deferred income taxes 5,616 17,047 Property, plant, and equipment 898,251 891,789 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (647,233 ) (636,211 ) Property, plant, and equipment—net 251,018 255,578 Intangible assets 6,461 9,847 Other assets 7,236 6,992 Goodwill 90,657 90,677 Total Assets $ 800,341 $ 791,084 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 823 $ 777 Accounts payable 49,622 49,059 Salaries and wages 47,501 42,694 Other liabilities and accrued items 33,301 28,044 Income taxes 2,615 1,084 Unearned revenue 5,918 5,451 Total current liabilities 139,780 127,109 Other long-term liabilities 14,764 14,895 Capital lease obligations 15,221 16,072 Retirement and post-employment benefits 38,853 93,225 Unearned income 32,563 36,905 Long-term income taxes 2,993 4,857 Deferred income taxes 195 213 Long-term debt 2,066 2,827 Shareholders’ equity 553,906 494,981 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 800,341 $ 791,084 Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,846 $ 11,451 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 35,524 42,751 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 1,009 919 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 5,313 4,957 Amortization of pension and post-retirement costs 5,551 4,865 Loss (gain) on the sale of property, plant, and equipment 518 234 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,318 ) 20,256 Pension settlement charges 41,406 — Changes in assets and liabilities net of acquired assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (7,219 ) (18,484 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 4,234 (9,462 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets 1,162 (11,606 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,820 34,433 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue 477 4,336 Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable 435 (514 ) Domestic pension plan contributions (42,000 ) (16,000 ) Other-net 1,616 (341 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,374 67,795 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (27,702 ) (27,516 ) Payments for mine development (6,558 ) (1,560 ) Payments for acquisition — (16,504 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 432 2,222 Net cash (used in) investing activities (33,828 ) (43,358 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 55,000 Repayment of long-term debt (777 ) (55,797 ) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (861 ) (843 ) Cash dividends paid (8,389 ) (7,913 ) Deferred financing costs — (300 ) Repurchase of common stock (422 ) (1,086 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (3,156 ) (4,506 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (13,605 ) (15,445 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (140 ) 1,388 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 28,801 10,380 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,844 31,464 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 70,645 $ 41,844 Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net Sales Performance Alloys and Composites $ 128.5 $ 119.0 $ 500.6 $ 429.5 Advanced Materials 138.7 161.2 586.6 590.8 Precision Coatings 30.9 28.5 120.6 119.2 Other — — — — Total $ 298.1 $ 308.7 $ 1,207.8 $ 1,139.5 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Alloys and Composites $ 18.4 $ 18.0 $ 75.1 $ 66.0 Advanced Materials 85.9 102.9 362.9 362.8 Precision Coatings 6.7 5.6 26.4 28.5 Other 1.3 1.0 4.4 4.5 Total $ 112.3 $ 127.5 $ 468.8 $ 461.8 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 110.1 $ 101.0 $ 425.5 $ 363.5 Advanced Materials 52.8 58.3 223.7 228.0 Precision Coatings 24.2 22.9 94.2 90.7 Other (1.3 ) (1.0 ) (4.4 ) (4.5 ) Total $ 185.8 $ 181.2 $ 739.0 $ 677.7 % of % of % of % of Gross Margin VA VA VA VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 38.7 35 % $ 27.0 27 % $ 133.0 31 % $ 89.8 25 % Advanced Materials 16.4 31 % 22.4 38 % 79.0 35 % 88.5 39 % Precision Coatings 10.2 42 % 9.1 40 % 39.1 42 % 34.0 37 % Other 0.8 — 0.5 — — — 0.5 — Total $ 66.1 36 % $ 59.0 33 % $ 251.1 34 % $ 212.8 31 % % of % of % of % of Operating Profit VA VA VA VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 19.9 18 % $ 9.5 9 % $ 58.8 14 % $ 22.0 6 % Advanced Materials (0.7 ) (1 )% 7.9 14 % 17.6 8 % 32.8 14 % Precision Coatings 2.4 10 % 2.3 10 % 11.5 12 % 8.4 9 % Other (7.2 ) — (5.4 ) — (26.4 ) — (23.2 ) — Total $ 14.4 8 % $ 14.3 8 % $ 61.5 8 % $ 40.0 6 % Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ (1.9 ) $ (1.3 ) $ (1.9 ) $ 0.1 Advanced Materials 5.6 — 5.6 1.3 Precision Coatings — — — 0.4 Other — 1.0 0.8 5.6 Total $ 3.7 $ (0.3 ) $ 4.5 $ 7.4 % of % of % of % of Operating Profit Excluding Special Items VA VA VA VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 18.0 16 % $ 8.2 8 % $ 56.9 13 % $ 22.1 6 % Advanced Materials 4.9 9 % 7.9 14 % 23.2 10 % 34.1 15 % Precision Coatings 2.4 10 % 2.3 10 % 11.5 12 % 8.8 10 % Other (7.2 ) — (4.4 ) — (25.6 ) — (17.6 ) — Total $ 18.1 10 % $ 14.0 8 % $ 66.0 9 % $ 47.4 7 % The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales. The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals. Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Profitability (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Millions except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP as Reported Net Sales $ 298.1 $ 308.7 $ 1,207.8 $ 1,139.5 Operating profit 14.4 14.3 61.5 40.0 Net income (loss) (20.8 ) (8.2 ) 20.8 11.5 EPS - Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.56 Operating Profit Special Items Cost reductions $ 5.6 $ (1.3 ) $ 5.6 $ 0.7 Legacy legal & environmental costs — 0.3 0.8 0.5 LIFO inventory adjustment (1.9 ) — (1.9 ) — CEO transition — 0.7 — 4.1 Acquisition costs — — — 2.1 Total operating profit special items $ 3.7 $ (0.3 ) $ 4.5 $ 7.4 Operating Profit Special Items - net of tax $ 4.1 $ (0.2 ) $ 4.7 $ 4.8 Other Non-Operating Expense Special Items - net of tax $ 31.4 $ — $ 31.4 $ — Tax Special Items $ (1.3 ) $ 18.9 $ (7.9 ) $ 18.9 Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Profitability Value-added (VA) sales $ 185.8 $ 181.2 $ 739.0 $ 677.7 Operating profit 18.1 14.0 66.0 47.4 Operating profit % of VA 9.7 % 7.7 % 8.9 % 7.0 % Net income 13.4 10.5 49.0 35.2 EPS - Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 2.38 $ 1.72 In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 4, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as non-cash pension settlement charges, cost reduction initiatives (i.e., severance, asset impairment charges, and net gains on asset disposals), legacy legal and environmental costs, merger and acquisition costs, certain LIFO inventory adjustments, certain income tax items, and CEO transition costs from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Value-added sales by Market (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Millions) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Materion Corporation Consumer Electronics $ 52.9 $ 57.9 (8.6 )% $ 215.7 $ 215.2 0.2 % Industrial Components 27.6 26.8 3.0 % 117.5 105.3 11.6 % Defense 19.0 18.5 2.7 % 71.3 55.3 28.9 % Energy 18.0 14.5 24.1 % 71.1 49.1 44.8 % Medical 15.8 13.1 20.6 % 58.8 56.1 4.8 % Automotive Electronics 13.1 12.9 1.6 % 58.9 53.2 10.7 % Telecom Infrastructure 9.7 8.2 18.3 % 39.4 31.3 25.9 % Other 29.7 29.3 1.4 % 106.3 112.2 (5.3 )% Total $ 185.8 $ 181.2 2.5 % $ 739.0 $ 677.7 9.0 % Performance Alloy and Composites Consumer Electronics $ 20.7 $ 20.4 1.5 % $ 81.0 $ 75.4 7.4 % Industrial Components 21.4 20.9 2.4 % 92.7 80.0 15.9 % Defense 12.2 13.2 (7.6 )% 45.1 33.8 33.4 % Energy 10.4 5.6 85.7 % 35.2 19.5 80.5 % Medical 2.8 1.6 75.0 % 8.0 6.8 17.6 % Automotive Electronics 12.8 12.7 0.8 % 57.4 51.7 11.0 % Telecom Infrastructure 8.6 6.6 30.3 % 34.0 24.2 40.5 % Other 21.2 20.0 6.0 % 72.1 72.1 — % Total $ 110.1 $ 101.0 9.0 % $ 425.5 $ 363.5 17.1 % Advanced Materials Consumer Electronics $ 27.4 $ 32.1 (14.6 )% $ 115.8 $ 121.8 (4.9 )% Industrial Components 3.2 3.2 — % 13.6 13.9 (2.2 )% Defense 1.5 1.4 7.1 % 6.2 5.8 6.9 % Energy 7.6 9.0 (15.6 )% 35.9 29.7 20.9 % Medical 3.2 2.3 39.1 % 11.8 10.7 10.3 % Automotive Electronics — — — % — — — % Telecom Infrastructure 1.1 1.6 (31.3 )% 5.3 7.1 (25.4 )% Other 8.8 8.7 1.1 % 35.1 39.0 (10.0 )% Total $ 52.8 $ 58.3 (9.4 )% $ 223.7 $ 228.0 (1.9 )% Precision Coatings Consumer Electronics $ 4.9 $ 5.4 (9.3 )% $ 18.9 $ 18.0 5.0 % Industrial Components 2.8 2.7 3.7 % 11.1 11.4 (2.6 )% Defense 5.4 3.8 42.1 % 20.1 15.6 28.8 % Energy — — — % — — — % Medical 9.8 9.2 6.5 % 39.0 38.6 1.0 % Automotive Electronics 0.3 0.2 50.0 % 1.5 1.4 7.1 % Telecom Infrastructure — — — % — — — % Other 1.0 1.6 (37.5 )% 3.6 5.7 (36.8 )% Total $ 24.2 $ 22.9 5.7 % $ 94.2 $ 90.7 3.9 % Eliminations $ (1.3 ) $ (1.0 ) $ (4.4 ) $ (4.5 ) Prior year numbers have been restated to conform to the current year presentation. 