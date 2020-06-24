Log in
Materion : Receives Second Award From Texas Instruments For Supplier Excellence

06/24/2020 | 06:52am EDT

Materion Corporation, (NYSE:MTRN), an advanced materials solutions provider, is being honored for supplier excellence by Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), a global leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing. This annual award is given only to a very select group of suppliers whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet or exceed TI’s stringent standards. To achieve this award, Materion demonstrated the highest level of ethical behavior and exceptional performance in the areas of technology, responsiveness, supply and quality assurance, cost, and environmental and social responsibility.

Texas Instruments (TI) produces the industry’s broadest and most diverse portfolio of analog and embedded processing products for consumer and industrial electronic applications. Materion is a leading global supplier of thin film deposition and evaporation materials. As a longtime supplier to Texas Instruments, Materion is focused on providing superior customer service, consistently delivering world-class products, and being a proactive technology partner.

Throughout 2019, Materion facilities were a critical supplier of precious and non-precious metal sputtering targets to nearly every Texas Instruments wafer fab. These facilities provided targets that support TI metals tools up to a 300mm wafer size. Additional support included precision parts cleaning and precious metal recovery, providing fully integrated precious metal services.

“On behalf of the entire Materion team, we are proud to be recognized with this prestigious award from Texas Instruments for the second time in three years,” said Leo Linehan, President, Advanced Materials. “TI is a strategic customer and partner who provides effective feedback and direction, enabling us to meet and exceed their expectations, while we continuously improve our focus on customers and our performance as one of TI’s premier suppliers.”

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.


© Business Wire 2020
