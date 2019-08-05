DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maternus-Kliniken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.08.2019 / 12:16

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/

