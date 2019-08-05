Log in
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maternus-Kliniken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2019 / 12:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Maternus-Kliniken AG
Französische Str. 53 - 55
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.maternus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849547  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
