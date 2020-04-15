Log in
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/15/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maternus-Kliniken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.04.2020 / 12:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/

15.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Maternus-Kliniken AG
Französische Str. 53 - 55
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.maternus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1021839  15.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1021839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
