CEO of Matica Enterprises Inc., Boris Ziger, is Featured On The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Matica Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("the Company"), an innovative cannabis company. CEO and Chairman, Boris Ziger, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Ziger to share the Company's background story. Ziger explained that the Company was originally a graphite company, but eventually transitioned themselves into the cannabis space. "It's been a real learning experience," said Ziger. He further explained that several of the cannabis companies in Canada began as mineral companies, but eventually became cannabis companies. Ziger then explained that the Company started building out their grow operations near Montreal. "It's a smaller facility - It's only 10,000 square feet. It's kind of our starter-home," shared Ziger. "We've got several crops under our belt. We're sitting on inventory right now and are just waiting on our sales license."

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming products, as well as their progress in securing licensing. Ziger explained that there are several stages of cannabis licensing. "We've got our cultivation license, which allows us to grow. Now we're getting our packaging and processing licensing, which will allow us to sell retail," said Ziger, adding that the Company is also working on securing their medical sales license. He further explained that the Company intends to begin selling smokable flower and pre-rolls, and has been working on introducing new strains. "So far, we're growing incredible quality flower," said Ziger, adding that the product will be available on the market pending approval by Health Canada.

The conversation then turned to the Company's upcoming 200 square foot greenhouse facility and the capital needed for this project. "We've got more than enough money to start it up and bring it close to completion," explained Ziger. "We are going to need more money, and we're in discussion right now with a couple of groups to enter into a profit sharing or debt situation," he added, noting that raising capital for the Company has never been an issue. He further explained that the Company intends to be cultivating within greenhouses and the property is in a high sunlight region needed for successful growth. The grow operations are further benefited by low production costs and inexpensive electricity.

Ziger shared that the Company is also looking to expand their future product line to include CBD-infused creams, topical products, and edibles, subject to Health Canada approval.

To close the interview, Ziger explained that the Company has a strong foundation and is only continuing to grow. "We've got all of our areas covered, it's just a matter of executing right now," said Ziger. He then shared his excitement for the revenue potential of the Company, especially given its diverse range of cannabis products.

