Matica Announces RoyalMax Licensing Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2020) - Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax"), has been informed by Health Canada that its application to amend the licences to add sales of dried cannabis has been advanced from the paper review stage. This is an important step forward for Matica and RoyalMax as the application has been advanced to the inspection stage.

RoyalMax has begun the provincial sales application process and is in advanced discussions with several provincial authorities to commence recreational sales. Upon expected receipt of the amendment, RoyalMax will begin introducing new cannabis brands to the Canadian marketplace.

COVID-19 has undoubtedly had an effect on the approval process and its timelines, as it has in all aspects of the business. At this time, the Company cannot predict when the amendment will be granted by Health Canada. The Company will provide prompt updates on any further progress as it unfolds.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

