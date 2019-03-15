Log in
MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

(MTMY)
Matomy Media : 7th Extension Statement of Shareholders Support

03/15/2019 | 05:39am EDT

March 15, 2019

Seventh Extension Statement of Shareholders Support

Pursuant to the announcementregarding the non-binding indicative approval of the proposed plan by Matomy MediaGroup Ltd. (LSE:MTMY, TASE:MTMY.TA) (the 'Company') and in furtherance to the prior extensions of the Letters of Support (as defined therein), the Company announces that it received an additional letter from legal counsel to the shareholders who provided the Letters of Support, confirming that in support of the current negotiations among the Company and various stakeholders, including the bondholders, the aforementioned shareholders agree to further extend the period noted in the prior extensions up to March 31, 2019.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720

Website: http://investors.matomy.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:38:07 UTC
