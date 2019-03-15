Matomy Media : 7th Extension Statement of Shareholders Support

March 15, 2019

Seventh Extension Statement of Shareholders Support

Pursuant to the announcement regarding the non-binding indicative approval of the proposed plan by Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE:MTMY, TASE:MTMY.TA) ( the ' Company ') and in furtherance to the prior extensions of the Letters of Support (as defined therein), the Company announces that it received an additional letter from legal counsel to the shareholders who provided the Letters of Support, confirming that in support of the current negotiations among the Company and various stakeholders, including the bondholders, the aforementioned shareholders agree to further extend the period noted in the prior extensions up to March 31, 2019.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

