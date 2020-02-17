Matomy Media : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

February 17, 2020

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Mr. Sami Totah, a General Partner at Viola Growth and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, following the sale of Viola A.V. Adsmarket L.P's shares in the Company (as reported earlier today), effective immediately.

