MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD    MTMY   IL0011316978

MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

(MTMY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:00:28 am
4.0164 GBp   -7.88%
03:12aMATOMY MEDIA : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company
PU
02/13MATOMY MEDIA : Negotiation with certain shareholders
PU
01/30MATOMY MEDIA : Notice of EGM
PU
Matomy Media : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

02/17/2020 | 03:12am EST
Regulatory Story
Change in the Board of Directors of the Company
Released 07:50 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1841D
Matomy Media Group Ltd
17 February 2020

February 17, 2020

Re: Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Mr. Sami Totah, a General Partner at Viola Growth and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, following the sale of Viola A.V. Adsmarket L.P's shares in the Company (as reported earlier today), effective immediately.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Ilan Tamir, Ilan.t@matomy.com, +972525156464

Website: http://investors.matomy.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOADDLBFBLLZBBV
Change in the Board of Directors of the Company - RNS

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:56:09 UTC
