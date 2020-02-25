Matomy Media : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

February 25, 2020

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Mr. Nir Tarlovsky from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, following the sale of his shares in the Company (as reported earlier today), effective immediately.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Ilan Tamir, Ilan.T@matomy.com, +972525156464

Website: http://investors.matomy.com