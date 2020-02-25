Log in
Matomy Media : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

02/25/2020 | 02:54am EST

February 25, 2020

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Mr. Nir Tarlovsky from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, following the sale of his shares in the Company (as reported earlier today), effective immediately.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Ilan Tamir, Ilan.T@matomy.com, +972525156464

Website: http://investors.matomy.com

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 07:53:11 UTC
