Matomy Media : Change in the Board of Directors of the Company

February 27, 2020

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Mr. Harel Locker, who served as an external director, from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors due to personal reasons, effective immediately.

In addition, the Company announces that its Board of Directors appointed Mr. Ilan Tamir, the Company's CFO and COO, as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately and until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company or an extraordinary general meeting for appointment of directors.

In the last 20 years Mr. Tamir served as a CFO and COO with multi-industry experience in strengthening and leading the corporate finance function for both high-growth start-ups and venture capital funds. Mr. Tamir has an M&A track record including negotiations, due diligence and legal documents, skilled in Entrepreneurship, Financial and Operational Management. Mr. Tamir served as the Company's interim CFO as of November 1, 2018 and as of March 2019 serves as Company's CFO and COO. Before that, Mr. Tamir rendered services to the Company as an independent contractor. Mr. Tamir is an engineer by education and CFO by experience. Mr. Tamir has graduated from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, and has an MBA from Tel-Aviv University.

There is no further information to be disclosed about Mr. Tamir under Rule 30.1 of the LSE's High Growth Segment Rulebook.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

