Matomy Media : Clarification to the Updated Key Features

January 23, 2019

Clarification to the Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan

In furtherance to the announcement made today, regarding

the

Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan (

RNS Number: 9048N)

Updated Company's Proposal ') , Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) (' Matomy ' or the ' Company ') clarifies that with respect to any extension of the Series A bonds of up to $2M , at market price (the ' Additional Sum ') will be available to all eligible existing and potential investors , with a commitment by key shareholders to invest up to $2M, through the purchase of Series A bonds, at market price, if not otherwise purchased, all in accordance with terms detailed in the Updated Company's Proposal. any extension of the$2Mwill be available to all eligible existing and potential investorsby key shareholders to invest up to $2M, through the purchase of Series A bonds, at market price, if not otherwise purchased, all in accordance with terms detailed in the Updated Company's Proposal. (the '

Except for the clarification set forth above, all the terms detailed in the Updated Company's Proposal remain unchanged and form an integral part hereof.

Furthermore, the Company is publishing a position letter addressed to the bondholders expressly noting that any other proposals made by the bondholders or their representatives are brought without the prior approval, consent or support of Matomy and/or its shareholders. The letter states that a demand by any individual bondholder to vote on immediate repayment, unless the conditions set by the representatives of the bondholders are met, means that a vote in favor of this offer will have severe implications, and is essentially a vote for immediate repayment of the bonds, as it is not supported Matomy and/or its shareholders. In addition, the Company believes that putting a vote that does not present the Updated Company's Proposal as an alternative against any other proposal lacks good faith and may mislead bondholders that have not had an opportunity to weigh the alternatives and the Company reserves all rights in this matter.

The letter will be available

for review through the Israel Securities Authority:

http://www.magna.isa.gov.il/ .

An English translation of the letter will also be made available on the Company's website.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv. Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Matomy Media Group

Pamela Becker, VP Global Marketing

pamela.b@matomy.com +972-74-7161971

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin,

