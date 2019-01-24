Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Matomy Media Group Ltd    MTMY   IL0011316978

MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD (MTMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Matomy Media : Clarification to the Updated Key Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 03:34am EST

January 23, 2019

Clarification to the Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan

In furtherance to the announcement made today, regarding the Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan (RNS Number: 9048N) (the 'UpdatedCompany's Proposal'), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA)('Matomy' or the 'Company') clarifies that with respect to any extension of the Series A bonds of up to $2M, at market price (the 'Additional Sum')will be available to all eligible existing and potential investors, with a commitment by key shareholders to invest up to $2M, through the purchase of Series A bonds, at market price, if not otherwise purchased, all in accordance with terms detailed in the Updated Company's Proposal.

Except for the clarification set forth above, all the terms detailed in the Updated Company's Proposal remain unchanged and form an integral part hereof.

Furthermore, the Company is publishing a position letter addressed to the bondholders expressly noting that any other proposals made by the bondholders or their representatives are brought without the prior approval, consent or support of Matomy and/or its shareholders. The letter states that a demand by any individual bondholder to vote on immediate repayment, unless the conditions set by the representatives of the bondholders are met, means that a vote in favor of this offer will have severe implications, and is essentially a vote for immediate repayment of the bonds, as it is not supported Matomy and/or its shareholders. In addition, the Company believes that putting a vote that does not present the Updated Company's Proposal as an alternative against any other proposal lacks good faith and may mislead bondholders that have not had an opportunity to weigh the alternatives and the Company reserves all rights in this matter.

The letter will be available for review through the Israel Securities Authority: http://www.magna.isa.gov.il/.

An English translation of the letter will also be made available on the Company's website.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv. Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Matomy Media GroupPamela Becker, VP Global Marketing
pamela.b@matomy.com+972-74-7161971

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720Website: http://investors.matomy.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 08:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
03:34aMATOMY MEDIA : Clarification to the Updated Key Features
PU
01/23MATOMY MEDIA : Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan
PU
01/21MATOMY MEDIA : Fourth Extension Statement of Shareholder Support
PU
01/21MATOMY MEDIA : Update
PU
01/15MATOMY MEDIA : Third Extension Statement of Shareholder Support
PU
01/09MATOMY MEDIA : Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan
PU
01/08MATOMY MEDIA : Notice of Updated and Adjusted Interest Rate
PU
01/03MATOMY MEDIA : Second Extension Statement of Shareholder Support
PU
01/03MATOMY MEDIA : Sources and Expected Uses of Funds Statement 2019
PU
01/02MATOMY MEDIA : Updated Key Features for a Proposed Plan
PU
More news
Chart MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Matomy Media Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Liam Galin President & Chief Executive Officer
Sami Totah Chairman
Keren Farag Krygier Senior Vice President-Finance
Yair Green Vice President-Engineering
Nir Tarlovsky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD31.82%9
OMNICOM GROUP1.65%16 685
WPP GROUP2.39%14 377
PUBLICIS GROUPE6.11%14 239
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC9.26%8 807
INTERPUBLIC GROUP6.16%8 321
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.